Creative bedroom interiors full of bright accents

A bedroom is largely associated with subtle interiors and mute shades. However, things generally get monotonous and boring with the use of the same set of colours and designs. Darker shades and accents, if used wisely and strategically, can bring a whole lot of difference in your sleeping abode. Homify brings you some chic and scintillating designs to satiate your ever-increasing hunger for darker and brighter accents in your bedroom. Walk through this ideabook and get inspired.
A huge shout out to all Marilyn Monroe fans who would love to have her infectious smile to kick start their day with vibrant energy and enthusiasm. Everything in this room is special and unique. The extensive use of bold and beaming fuchsia pink embodies a deep sense of feminism and vividness in the whole surrounding. The beauty of the room lies in the prudent use of pink that gives an overall 3D effect. Looking for bedroom designs for your teenage girl? Here's the perfect ideabook for you : Gorgeous ideas for teenage girl's room
‘Excess of everything is harmful’, therefore this room makes moderate use of different colours to create a picture-perfect bedroom. A drastic yet pleasing change has been brought with the smart inclusion of a bright wallpaper, cushions and coloured lamp shades. This perky combination makes this room perfect for both kids and adults. The subtle interiors further highlight the contrasting colours.
Filled with glitz and glamour, this bedroom seems to be straight out from a fairy land or a movie set. The brighter accents can be clearly witnessed in the wall design, bed covers and the dark wood cupboard. But what holds all of our attention is the centrally placed, well mirrored and heavily illuminated headboard which is hands down the best feature of this elegant bedroom. The down lights shimmer as pure gemstones and are a perfect counterpart to the huge round mirror that creates a purely magical effect in the room.
Without a doubt, this bedroom exudes a stunning tropical feel. It directly takes you to the beautiful lands of Hawaii, where you can feel the soothing flowery scents in every breath you take. A rare combination of different shades of orange is beautifully pictured in the cozy wallpaper that totally complements the golden interiors of the room. A contrasting bed linen and cushion work blends in well with the bright flowery planters at the foot of the bed. Not to mention the elegant lamp that exudes a startling effect in the entire room.
Cozy and colourful, this bedroom has an unconventional aura with main focus on the bright and colourful display of frames and pictures on the feature wall. A subtle bed and coverlets do not overpower the room with radiance and instead provide a soft and subtle resting platform. Yellow lampshades and door is an out-of-the-box idea that not only provides a bright contrast to the blue hues but also invokes freshness and cheerfulness in the area.
This modern bedroom design exudes brightness and elegance at the same time. A thoughtful use of lighter and darker tones of the same colour has given an altogether new dimension to the room. The effect is further intensified by the judicious inclusion of sheen white curtains that not only provide a royal stance to the room but also save you from unwanted outside entities. The highlight of the bedroom is the classy round bed and beautiful rose embellishments on the wall that sparkle even in the dark.
Huge, extravagant and impressive will be an understatement for this colourful beauty that will simply sweep you off the floor. Every single element spells radiance and charm in the most poetic way. The wooden washed bed sits proudly in the centre surrounded by thick blue curtains, a decorated blue wallpaper and bright yellow walls that persuade you to explore this place more and more. A stunningly designed ceiling with beautiful amalgamation of different colours is another striking feature of this intensely illuminated room. The uniquely designed chandeliers and lamp shades just add a cherry on the top of a delicious decadent cake.
Designed by International soft furnishers, this bedroom is a colourful take on the classic bedroom designs that incorporate heavy use of thick curtains and silky smooth bed linen. The loud use of bright red hues creates a highly luminous effect while the subtle grey and black wallpaper provides a perfect base for the same. A compact vanity, antique chandelier and Swiss bench by the window tries to keep the traditional feelings intact. The aforementioned designs were collated and presented to you by homify. For more such designs, the website is a huge valuable resource.