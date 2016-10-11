15 Pictures of Bedroom Trends to look forward to in 2017

If there has to be one room in your home that truly reflects your personal style, taste and surrounds you in a world of uncompromising comfort, then it has to be the bedroom. This is a kind of personal sanctuary that allows the members to rest, rejuvenate, introspect and sleep. Often, it is one of the rooms where many of us spend out most of the time at home. With each passing year, homeowners across the world are veering more and more ideas that result in the creation of an exclusive and comfortable personal hub within the design and decoration of the bedroom. As 2017 rushes towards us, we take a look at some of the top trends of designing that will shape the bedroom in the months ahead.
Your bedroom essentially needs to be a blend of current trends as well as timeless pieces that perfectly fit into your personal style while complementing the overall theme of your home. While the trends often define some minor details of the room, you are suggested to adopt only what you lobe while ushering in significant changes.
After all, at the end of the day, nothing matters more that comfort, style, and a fashionable ambiance.
If quick makeover and styling are your ideas of decorations and renovations then 2017 is a good time to think of and consider going down the Nordic Path. Scandinavian inspired decors, bedside tables, accessories and bed frames are ruling the current charts of top trends and this is one of the styles that helps to create a more organized bedroom.
.
Almost every decoration trends that fall under the Scandinavian-inspired setting including the off whites, warm wooden accents, gray and others are drenched into a flood of natural light. And the best part is that they are easier to be brought home and affordable as well. This soothing style is sure to go well with all kinds of choices.
Scandinavian-inspired settings are further announced to be luxurious by nature and they are derived out of colors and shades that ask for minimal maintenance and cleaning. For instance, here the gray beds, walls and wood floor are a superb match to each other and can go without maintenance for weeks and months. Simplicity is the innate part of this theme and this is what rules the charts.
If you are an eco-conscious homeowner then you might know that certain designs and trends have been specially shaped up for you and green waves have met the ever growing arsenal- Reclaimed Wood. Both of them are eco-savvy and economic options. Wooden accent walls bring in the textural beauty to a contemporary bedroom and it dominated any other form of decor- glass, stone, concrete and bricks!
Of course, the stunning wooden walls, in any form seamlessly blend with all sorts of bedroom style and one can also expand the use of reclaimed woods in their bedroom using custom bed, ceiling inserts, side tables or dressing table from the upcycled delights.
Beautiful bedroom combining the rustic and modern appeal are always a show stopper. The warmth they add to the atmosphere is commendable and is the ultimate choice for comfort sleeping for many.
Whether you love tufted headboards, opulent dashing headboards or prefer something that is far from just innovative, for instance- cool wooden headboards, the custom headboards are always capable of lifting up the style quotient of the bedrooms, instantly.
Contrary to popular beliefs, custom headboards are not a million dollar deal, that most of the people assume them to be. They can be easily brought from readymade available stores and if you get them done by designers then they will not only be cheaper but also correct to your requirements. Comfy cushion headboards add an opulence to the room.
Decide what you want in terms of size and style while shopping for these headboards. For instance, the previous 2 designs are specifically made for some adult bedrooms but if you have kids of 3 to 10 years, something funky and colorful is better to choose.
The story and turbulence in the world of wallpapers in the last few decades has been exciting and truly amazing for those who closely follow the world of designing. Once they used to be the shining star into the world of decorating landscaped, later on, they were branded as an outcast and last year, we saw the revival of wallpapers. Wallpapers can be used to usher color and contrast to the bedrooms.
Picking up vibrant patterns that reflect the sceneries, patterns, or beautiful sights, or go with an understated wallpaper that adds something new to the room without disturbing the color scheme of the bedroom.
Those who are still unsure of how to embrace walls fully can start up by using a smaller section of the bedroom before they move on to a fully fledged accent wall. A world of enthralling colors, exciting patterns and unique prints awaits!
Your modern master bedroom needs not to be just a place to tuck in and get to sleep. It can be a center that evolved into a home within a home! You can add pretty much everything you need without eve needing to venture beyond the walls of the confined room. You can think of combining the home office within bedroom, or add a small desk and table to work and study in free time.
While wall-mounted TV screens are a usual sight in bedrooms, adding sofa and chairs can turn it into a living cum bedroom with extra space. It is definitely a place to spend some quality We-Time. Just look at the room above. Isn't it glorious in all the ways?
Another interesting idea is to add a designer bathtub in one of the corners of the bedroom and create an open bath area within. Use curtains to cover it up and enjoy a luxurious bath in open environment.
Follow the trends and get the comfort. To know more design ideas for bedroom, stay tuned to us.
Read more on Bedrooms here.