1300sqft House That Satisfied Parents in Their 30’s and Their 3 Kids

Today, we take you on a tour of a house in Korea that caught our attention due to its ability to provide a cosy and efficient home for a couple in their thirties with two young children as well as a new born baby. Spread over 1300 square feet, the house comes power packed with features that include special areas for mom, dad and the babies to enjoy.

The design by architects Toto House is a perfect example of a well-planned compact home that conserves space without compromising on facilities. Join us as we explore this charming home.