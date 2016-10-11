1300sqft House That Satisfied Parents in Their 30’s and Their 3 Kids

Today, we take you on a tour of a house in Korea that caught our attention due to its ability to provide a cosy and efficient home for a couple in their thirties with two young children as well as a new born baby. Spread over 1300 square feet, the house comes power packed with features that include special areas for mom, dad and the babies to enjoy.
The design by architects Toto House is a perfect example of a well-planned compact home that conserves space without compromising on facilities. Join us as we explore this charming home.
The placement of the large wooden deck in the front of the house provides a nice play area for the children when the weather is good. The deck bends into a fence that offers privacy to the interiors. The design links the indoor and outdoor spaces through French windows in the kitchen area. The decking extends to a pathway at a higher level than the play area, providing an outdoor seating area just outside the kitchen.
Set on a reinforced concrete foundation, the home was built economically and in a very short timeframe. The construction area was kept to 1800 square feet to conform to the regulatory coverage ratio of 20% - the maximum limit prescribed for homes within the country house complex in which the home is located. The orange and white exteriors give it a neat and compact appearance, with stucco finish adding an interesting textural element and the timber deck adding a stylish feature.
Now you see it; now you don’t!! If you are wondering how you missed the pool in the front yard, the secret lies in a retractable wooden deck cover that slides out when the pool is not in use. The dual use space can be enjoyed for fun splashing around or as a covered terrace for outdoor family activities.
The grassy area in front of the home is perfect for young children as they can run around freely without the parents having to worry about them being out of sight. It also cuts down the need for walks to the park.
Walking in through the Mediterranean blue door, the openness of the entrance hallway will strike you. In a house with kids, avoiding clutter isn’t easy, but the storage in the hallway is cleverly designed at different heights, making it easy for kids to put away their toys on the shelves or to access their coats and boots while stepping out.
The open kitchen is placed in between the dining and living areas, and has a refreshing view of the deck and the green yard. The strategic layout allows the mother to watch her kids playing while she cooks in the kitchen.
The living room layout is designed for conversation and does not have the space for a wall-mounted television. Instead, an overhead projector installed on the ceiling beams movies on a pull down screen over the window – a space-saving feature for homes that don’t have wall space for a television in the living room. When the screen is not in use, it rolls up to present a view of the outdoors.
Specifically designed for the skilled mother who tailors clothes for the entire family, the hobby room has ample storage shelves for fabric and clothes as well as a counter top for the sewing machine and a separate home office in the corner.
When it’s too cold to play outside, the stairs in the house turn into an indoor playground complete with benches and a slide. It’s a perfect design for active little ones who never tire of climbing up and down the stairs.
The home layout is customized keeping in mind the needs and the lifestyle of the family of five. The design incorporates play spaces that are an important element for growing children. Simultaneously, it creates cosy spaces for the parents to relax and unwind.
