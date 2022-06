When the owners of Villa can Baba, a beautiful, bungalow-style villa in Ibiza first bought the property, the building resembled a neglected, run-down bunker and did not have much of the charm it boasts today. The architectural team Kabaz took care of the ugly duckling and turned it into a beautiful swan, which sits atop a hill on the west coast of this hip island and overlooks the picturesque town of Sant Antoni de Portmany. Today we take a look at this impressive coastal villa.