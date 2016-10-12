6 Garden Ideas for Small Spaces and Corridors

Even small houses have the capacity to hold a beautiful garden. The difficulty here is in figuring out how to incorporate a beautiful garden in little spaces.
Usually, the living room of a house connects each room. And, because this is a place that sometimes needs to be left empty, it is difficult to find the right décor for it.
As a quick escape, the presence of some greenery in these hallways is always going to showcase luxury. Since there are many interesting designs, even small vessels can serve the purpose. If you are still doubtful about decorating these spaces, some of these inspirations will work in your favor.
Vessels in small sizes are always the first and basic choice when it comes to adding green in a house. The same goes for the hallways. Small and portable enough to be kept in a corner, these can be the real solutions for home décor.
Go for the easy choices when it is about the interior plants so that it can be easy to take care of it. Violets, succulents, and cacti can be your ultimate pick. If you want to go a little dramatic with the aesthetic, then big bushy plants aligned to the walls will accentuate the charm by focusing on the natural environment. The bushy wall, with the yellow spots in this house, is doing just what was aimed.
If you have a corridor space with house walls and any of the interior wall, this house decor can be the right choice for you. A lot of gravel is used to cover the soil, and decorating the path. Also, the deck boards are in spherical shapes to offer wideness of the corridor. To enhance the presence of natural elements, small vessels are installed vertically. Altogether, it’s a highly simple yet a great choice of landscaping.
Vertical garden has always acted as a source of aesthetic value in small spaces. After reinstalling it on the wall, it is hardly going to occupy any space and can even be incorporated into offices. In this house, plants in different shapes and types have been utilized to bring the natural glamour.
Here all you need to do is find a space next to the wall and turn it into your small garden. Stone beds are always great when it comes to decorating the wall side spaces like this. To add to the fun, you can also go for some functional elements like a small tank with a tap just in between the plants. Perfect for small gardens with modern charm.
Till now you would have agreed to the fact that presence of plants can truly enhance the appearance of the room. Another good example of this sort of home design is this perfectly shaped garden with white pebbles all round. The granite plates are nicely illuminated by natural lights, bringing the perfect combination of space and plants.
Plants give a special sign to the corridor and this house décor clearly exhibits the charm we are talking about. The vegetation contributes perfectly to the entrance of the home, making this corner special to the guests as well as family. The designer has cultivated a beautiful living wall with some purple flowers around. The combination is truly genuine if you want to add the mix of warmth and modern appeal. For us, this small garden was a win-win!
