9 Vastu Shastra Approved Colours to Choose For Your Rooms

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Choose Your Own Inspiration: Bedroom Design Ideas, Style Within Style Within Classic style bedroom Grey
It’s a well-known fact that colours play an important role in setting a mood inside a room, but did you know that there is a method to choosing the colour? Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian system of architecture links colours to direction as well as planets. For instance, white represents the sun as well as the east.

By using the right colour in a room, you not only can experience the positive vibe that it brings but also can enjoy the benefits of wealth, happiness, peace and harmony. We’ve put together this ideabook to give you some tips on choosing colours for your rooms.

1.​Powerful Red

Czerwony akcent, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen Red
Red represents sacrifice and bravery. While it has the power to add an invigorating touch to any room, it’s best to use it in moderation so that it doesn't overpower the serenity of the ambiance. Red is not recommended for bedrooms as it brings too much energy that might disrupt sleep.

2.​Soothing Blue

bedroom decoration Style Within Classic style bedroom Grey aqua blue seat,blue seat,velvet seat,crocodile velvet,bed end,grey bedroom,blue bedroom,pink accents,bombe bedside units,bedroom seat,bedroom furniture,bedroom decoration
bedroom decoration

As a colour associated with spring or new beginnings, blue brings with it a sense of calmness. It’s perfect for bedrooms or meditation spaces. Powder blue on the walls or turquoise blue upholstery can create the desired mood.

​3.Peaceful Green

Green Blacony, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Green Blacony

Green symbolizes harmony and is best for a room or area that needs a peaceful ambiance devoid of excess energy that might cause chaos. Using green is especially recommended for study rooms.

4.​Vibrant Yellow

Pooja room homify Modern houses
Pooja room

As a bright shade, yellow is perfect for adding a vibrant ambiance in a room that doesn’t get sufficient natural light. It’s also an auspicious colour and is one of the shades recommended for use in a pooja room.

5.​Sacred Orange

Cumbres Rocosas 234, VIVAinteriores VIVAinteriores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Orange
A colour that represents spirituality, orange is another colour that can be used in a pooja room. However, it should not be too bright and distract from the calmness of the room. A lighter shade of orange brings a positive vibe that encourages optimism, and can be used in almost any room in a home.

6.​Moderate Purple

Lilac Tiara Cotton Sateen Jacquard & Lace Roxyma Dream UK BedroomTextiles
Lilac Tiara Cotton Sateen Jacquard & Lace

Purple is a mix of blue and red, so it balances the soothing effect of the former with the powerful energies of the latter. Dark purple is a bold colour that not everyone feels comfortable using in the home. However, lighter shades have a calming element that makes them suitable for any space.


7.​Happy Pink

homify Modern style bedroom Pink
Pink is a colour that most of us associate with little girls’ rooms. Doubtless, it’s perfect for them as it symbolizes happiness, joy and purity. However, its benefits can be extended to other rooms, including master bedrooms, to infuse a sense of joyfulness.

8.​Graceful White

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern bathroom
Using white for an entire room makes it look stark, which is a popular trend in modern homes. However, it’s best to use white along with other colours to experience the graceful setting that it can create. As per Vastu, it’s the only colour that you should use for your ceilings.

9.​Beware of Black

PROJEKT RZESZÓW/ 65 m2, TIKA DESIGN TIKA DESIGN Modern study/office Black
Vastu considers black a colour associated with negativity and discourages its use in a home. If you like the sleek look of the colour, restrict it to small splashes on furnishing or cabinets. Avoid painting an entire room in black.

For more tips on using Vastu in your home check out this ideabook.

Ready in 45 days, prefabricated house of 700sqft has space for everything
Do you have any Vastu Shastra tips to share? Comment below to let us know.


