9 Vastu Shastra Approved Colours to Choose For Your Rooms

It’s a well-known fact that colours play an important role in setting a mood inside a room, but did you know that there is a method to choosing the colour? Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian system of architecture links colours to direction as well as planets. For instance, white represents the sun as well as the east.

By using the right colour in a room, you not only can experience the positive vibe that it brings but also can enjoy the benefits of wealth, happiness, peace and harmony. We’ve put together this ideabook to give you some tips on choosing colours for your rooms.