The Divine Faridabad Family Home That You Want to Have

In a residential building there are many apartments and they all look the same from the outside as most have neutral exteriors and pastel outlines. Under these circumstances it is difficult to create unique home within a budget that is both unique from others in the building and worthy of praise too.
Unless the home owner is a professional trained decorator it is not easy to have a perfectly balanced home that has distinctive features and is picture perfect in every way. Let us today visit one such artistically created home by Akaar Architects that has beautifully blended traditional design with custom-made elements in every section of the house for a lasting impression in each visitor's mind.
The effortless blend of natural hues with artificial texture of the room and combination of modern furniture with wood paneled ceiling brings a soothing vibe to the modern living room. The calm face of Lord Buddha against the background of traditional Bodhi tree and temple like structure where he was enlightened brings a movie theater like effect into the region. The furniture and surrounding decor in the room are in sync with the color tones used in the art piece like the sofa set and walls both of which are a combination of black and beige. Play of lights in short and sharp bursts of brightness around the art piece and from false ceiling bring out the beauty of the artist's brush strokes and use of colors in the serene living room.
The open pooja room has been created as an informal worship area that allows members of the family to seek blessings of divine powers even when they rushing off early in the morning with little time for extended prayers. With floor and pedestal designed out of marble, the area feels lighted from within when ceiling lights are switched on for prayer. Built to include basic necessities, the pooja room has a wide pedestal with drawers to store essentials and sufficient space before it for one person to set down on the prayer mat and meditate.
In contrast to the soothing environment and layout of the living and puja area, the trendy bedroom has a more vibrant feel with eye-catching artwork on the rearside of headrest. The combination of grey and silver on the artwork is in direct contrast to shades used in the beautiful bedroom décor comprising of colorful pillows and blinds. Large box type cot dominates the bedroom and is supported by twin floating cabinets on both sides that are part of the headrest and blend into the enviroment.
Set in a large open hall like large room, this study cum office area is divided from the rest of the house with a
simple floating partition. Smartly designed work stations accommodate computers for study and work and also provide a separate area for reading purpose. Well chosen comfortable sofa with bright yellow cushions make the area perfect for study and relaxation when work gets tedious. We love the colorful wall art of bare tree branches with colorful squares spread all around like confetti.
A bathroom need not be large and elaborate with modern implements to impress as smartly chosen tiles
and sanitary ware can give it a unique persona. Setting the wash area aside from the rest of the bathroom has helped owners to create a spacious storage area under the counter and put up a trendy mirror above giving an illusion of spaciousness with neutral color palette.
