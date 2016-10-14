A Stylish and Comfortable House with Vibrant Surprises

The trendy and smart dining arrangement has been placed conveniently near the kitchen, while fresh flowers and a potted green make for pleasant mealtimes. A trio of industrial chic black pendant lamps casts a soothing glow over the setting, while a slim floral artwork adds pizzazz. The white and wooden geometrically inspired wall decor instantly catches the eye here, and so does the bright blue couch near the sunny window.

What a smart, modern and lively home, isn't it?