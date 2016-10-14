A Stylish and Comfortable House with Vibrant Surprises

In the Russian city of Bratsk, we chanced upon a charming and cosy apartment, where peppy hues pop up randomly to delight senses with liveliness. Sleek and stylish furnishing, practical and minimalistic storage solutions, and trendy lights make this home a convenient place to live in. Chic decorative accents ensure that the abode is visually appealing, and large glass windows help in keeping every room amply and naturally lighted. Read on to find out what more the interior architects at Vio Design have achieved with this residence.
A cosy beige sectional accompanied by a contemporary coffee table make this living area ideal for relaxation and entertainment. White and light wooden hues dominate the colour palette here, while a significant dash of grey offers elegant contrast. A plush rug and a couple of peppy blue cushions enhance the comfort quotient, while sophisticated drapes and lively indoor greens complete the look. Bold and artistic knickknacks line the smart floating shelves, while a vibrant painting proclaims the owner’s love for finer things in life. The quirky white vase holding artificial branches make for a unique touch here.
While the grey brick finish feature wall lends a rustic note to the living area, a sleek, backlit wooden panel holds the TV stylishly. A couple of floating shelves display quirky artefacts against this panel, while the long and low slung console table accommodates a modish fireplace. A trendy but unusual wall clock, a glamorous chandelier composed of metallic balls and some fresh flowers add jazz to the entertainment wall.
Cool and elegant grey and white hues of this simple yet plush bedroom get a refreshing lease of life with a bright blue duvet, matching cushions and a trendy blue chair. The wall behind the lavish bed flaunts a black and white abstract artwork for aesthetic relief, and the smooth and sleek wall to wall closet caters to storage needs. We love how the dreamy and sheer white drapes control the amount of sunlight entering the bedroom, and the floor to ceiling mirrors on either side of the bed. The latter make the area appear not only bright, but also spacious.
The wall opposite the bed in the bedroom you just saw deserves special mention. Sleek grey panels create a simple but elegant backdrop for the TV on the white wall, while accent lighting adds dollops of charm to the space. The artwork partially depicting a zebra’s face make for a unique style statement here.
The generous dashes of brilliant purple on the kitchen cabinets take our breath away with their vibrancy and spirited charm. Paired with glossy white cabinets above the sleek countertop, the luxurious purple units make the kitchen a delightful place to prepare yummy meals.
The trendy and smart dining arrangement has been placed conveniently near the kitchen, while fresh flowers and a potted green make for pleasant mealtimes. A trio of industrial chic black pendant lamps casts a soothing glow over the setting, while a slim floral artwork adds pizzazz. The white and wooden geometrically inspired wall decor instantly catches the eye here, and so does the bright blue couch near the sunny window.
What a smart, modern and lively home, isn't it?