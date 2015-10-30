10 ideas for smart homes

Since the introduction of electricity into homes last century, electricity has continued to make things easier for us. From the earliest electronic items such as refrigerators, ovens and lights, there have been constant improvements, adapting to suit our changing lifestyles. By adding these electronic devises into our homes we improve not only the design of our modern houses, but the functionality. These items save time on household chores and make living spaces around the house more comfortable and more enjoyable for the residents and guests. This is not restricted to the kitchen or living areas, we see these electronic advancements in every room from the bathroom, to the bedroom and the living spaces.
Check out these 10 modern electrical devises and how they can make the spaces in thehouse more comfortable and enjoyable
Not everyone desires to have a modern streamlined kitchen. The traditional, cosy, country kitchen is becoming increasingly popular. For those who appreciate modern electronics, the challenge is to encorporate the new technologies with the traditional designs. This kitchen has succeeded in achieving this. It combines the modern stove and oven into a more traditional country style kitchen The oven has been built into the kitchen island, a design concept so popular in rural kitchens. The earthy natural tones of the wood in the kitchen island is combined with the modern technology in the modern oven. It is a great way to combine the new and the traditional.
The kitchen is often a messy place to be, so any device that can help to keep the area tidy, clean and organized is a definite advantage. The sensor bin has definitely achieved this. A touch free sensor opens the bin automatically, with a wave of a hand from any angle. This makes disposing of rubbish a quick, easy and efficient process. It also has multi-sense technology, meaning that it reacts and adapts to your behavior, so it won’t open unexpectedly before you’ve finished using it. It is a classic shape, making it suitable for use against a wall or in a corner. The stainless steel finish gives it the modern look that will suit any kitchen design. This item is definitely making life easier for us all.
For more sensor bins see Simple Human in the United Kingdom for more products.
Coffee has become an increasingly desirable and to some an essential part of our day. The sale of coffee machines has skyrocketed in the last ten years. Many people have not one, but several coffee machines in their homes. The importance of coffee in modern life is illustrated by this permanent, built in coffee machine. This is not only a functional item in your kitchen, but also makes a design statement. It looks more like a display cabinet for the coffee cups than a working machine.
Kitchen electronics seem to have changed little in the past fifty years. It is the way that they are presented that has had the most change. In the past electronic items in the kitchen were presented proudly on bench tops. In today’s kitchen the number of appliances owned by the majority of people makes this impractical and cluttered. In the modern home stark open spaces are more appealing. This streamlined kitchen illustrates this well. The back wall of this modern kitchen houses all the electronic equipment, neatly hidden from view behind the beautiful ash grey shiny finish of the cupboards. The refrigerator, ice and water machine and coffee machine are neatly hidden in these cupboards.
The world of ‘Back to the Future’ is quickly becoming a reality. The hover board is in the final stages of development and self lacing shoes are nearly a reality. However one invention is already popular in modern homes; the electronic control systems for our houses. Inspire Audio Visual is one such company that is providing lighting and audio video systems in homes. This amazing house has a central system that can be operated from the multimedia system, controlling all aspects of lighting, heating and audio visual technology in the home. See more of what these systems can do here.
Lighting is a much underrated element of any design. The lighting in a room sets the mood and directs the attention. The style of your house will often dictate the type of lighting you will choose. In traditional houses the lighting is dominated by floor lamps, table lamps and vintage lighting fixtures. However modern designs allow the use of a large number of modern lighting style and types. This light, Lavu Lamp is a great example of a modern new lighting design. This lamp produces a subtle white light, creating a wonderfully calm, cosy and warm environment. It can be used as a functional light, or as a feature light on tables, bookcases or shelves.
See here for more modern lighting ideas.
Back in the 1980s music lovers would prove their passion for music with the size of their speakers. Whether it was in their home stereo systems, or their boom boxes, people tried to outdo each other with the size of their speakers. Things have changed somewhat in recent times. Speaker size no longer reflects the quality of the sound coming from them. Modern speakers come in a variety of sizes and styles. This table top speaker is a great example. The timber and red speaker has the power and quality of a top quality system. Stereo speakers can now be as functional as they are attractive. There are so many styles and types of speakers available, there is bound to be one for every design.
Desks are most often associated with writing and computers. For this reason, desk styles have changed little in the past century. They consist of a basic writing surface, drawers, perhaps shelves above and a space for a chair. That was until the Scrivania desk. This desk represents a new style of modern desk. It combines the desk and a light. The desk quite literally lights up your working life. This desk would make quite a statement in any modern home. It may well bring inspiration to work undertaken here.
With the increased popularity of cooking shows on television and on the internet, more people are trying their hand at cooking. Sales in electric cooking devices such as kitchen aides, slow cookers, food processers, and hand mixers have increased substantially over the past five years. With such a number of devices at our disposal, there is often the issue of power. How can we power all our devices. The answer is the pop up power socket. It is there when you need it, and disappears when you don’t. This modern looking device conveniently recedes into the benchtop when not needed, creating a seamless clutter free bench top.
Gone are the days when the family cook spent the day in the kitchen preparing the evening meal, only to finish minutes before guests arrive, dashing off to make themselves presentable. Delicious and nutritional home cooked meals no longer take hours to prepare and cook. In fact, with modern kitchen technology, the evening meal can be prepared in the morning and be ready as you arrive home in the evening. This modern technology is the slow cooker. Simply prepare the meal and place it in the cooker. The slow cooker has a timer and starts cooking the meal to be ready whenever dinner is planned. Having a slow cooker is like having your own home help.
These new technologies have been designed to make life easier, more comfortable, and less complicated for those using them. Whether it is disposing of waste effectively, creating a mood with lighting or being able to control your indoor environment through your entertainment screen. But new technology is not only about the devices themselves, it's also about the design. The appearance of technologies is just as important as the technology, such as streamlined modern kitchens and smaller high concept designed speakers. Technology has come a long way in the past century, and it will continue to produce more amazing technologies into the future.
See here for inspiration for modern living designs.