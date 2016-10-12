A Luxurious and Fashionable Pune Residence

We are in an upwardly mobile neighbourhood of Pune today, and ready to explore an opulent and elegant bungalow which combines exciting colours, plush textures, quirky designs and unique ideas for a stunning experience. Situated on Boat Club Road, this abode is simple on the outside and delightful on the inside. Watch out for stylish gleaming surfaces, brilliant lighting, pretty patterns, and ultramodern furnishing. The play room for kids is an extremely creative part of this home, while the terrace surprises with a refreshing pool. The architects at Mind Studio are the brains behind the ingenuity of this house.
Rendered in simple straight lines, the facade impresses with its classy combination of cream and dark wooden hues. Clear glass doors and windows punctuate the building stylishly, while frosted glass accents along the boundary wall offer privacy to the front garden.
The entrance door is a gleaming wooden affair with slim strips of glass adding uniqueness to its solidity. The stone feature wall acts as a stylish yet rustic backdrop for the high-backed lavish but quirky chairs with single armrests. And the unique chandelier is a cluster of silvery metallic baubles which add pizzazz to the creamy white environs of the lobby.
With a glossy white floor and stylish false ceiling, the living area acts as the perfect canvas for the plush tan couches and modish black armchairs. The contemporary coffee table has been placed on a faux animal rug, which adds a whole new edge to this space, along with the stunning array of pendant lights hanging from the customised wooden panel.
Bright multi-coloured stripes, peppy prints and a dash of sunny yellow make the family den a cheerful and lively space. The comfortable sectional and ottoman have found a common meeting ground with the plush, round rug, while the herringbone flooring adds cosy warmth. The white, futuristic chair is the focal point here though, with its back resembling a human face.
From the bold, black and gleaming wall-to-wall closets to the gorgeous floral duvet and the delicate but ornate wallpaper, everything looks glamorous in this bedroom. We love how both comfort and organisational needs were kept in mind while designing this space. Wooden detailing appears along the middle of the closets, on the headboard and the floating side tables as well, for simple elegance.
The excitingly curvy and smooth slide descending from the ceiling, which resembles cloudy blue skies, takes this playroom to a whole new level of design magic. The vibrant wallpaper on the right takes you to the world of Mickey Mouse and his friends, while the open shelves on the left solve storage woes effectively. A tiny table with cute blue chairs make for a convenient and playful touch.
Mirrored cabinets under the counter holding chic double sinks make for a glitzy bathroom, where rejuvenation is a fashionable affair. An extremely trendy WC and a large, elegant mirror reinforce this vibe, while the quirky chandelier casts a brilliant glow over the proceedings below.
The expansive terrace with its rustic stone wall and boundary create the perfect setting for outdoor relaxation when the weather is pleasant. And even if the climate is not being too kind, you have the metal and glass shade to protect you, while you enjoy a refreshing dip in the large and pristine pool. The waterfall makes a lavish statement here, while a curvy couch on the deck offers cosy seating.
Filled with elegantly opulent and sometimes quirky elements, this beautifully designed home regales with creative touches and premium furnishing. Take another tour for more inspiration - An Innovative 3bhk Apartment in Mumbai.