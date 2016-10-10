Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 Entrance Designs that will Look Fabulous in Small Houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

No matter what size your home is, you can always manage to get a spectacular entrance. After all, an entry sets the tone of your entire house, so it is incredibly important to pay attention to your home's entry point. Lucky for you, we have put together this ideabook with 13 fabulous entries

​A large wooden door with a small garden

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a small house, you can add fun by distinguishing the door from the others.  The huge wooden doors here appear quite a lot different from the rest of the home with its clear wooden textures. The alliance between the concrete wall and wood is just what you would like to have in such a home. 

The catch here is the presence of nature that completes the entire look. White, black, glass, wood, and the greens make the exterior of this house utterly perfect.

​Play with colours

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist houses
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

Combining the colors at the entrance is quite a play with small houses. If you have followed our color specific guides, you would have known that colors have the capacity to make or break home's aesthetic. 

For the entry of a small house, you have to offer depth and dynamism that too without falling into excess. Tones of blue and gold provide the sense of privacy and may let you poke inside the warm lights. This door is truly inviting and the knock on the door is going to pleasant.

​Stone and wood path

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

This stone and wood path is a true inspiration for small homes. We like the wooden placement; it’s simple yet a classic way to add the modern charm to the entry. Just three wooden boards on the stone bed and the charm of white and wooden textures are showcasing the ultimate luxury. Few pots with small plants are serving the purpose of greenery out there. 

No doubt it is done with perfect elegance.

​A small porch covering the door barred

MISION DE LANDA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Single family home
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The architecture may appear to be simple for this house, but the aesthetic richness in unrivaled. Colors and materials are dividing the entrance into two parts. One is full of light and air, the other is a spectacular for its wooden beams. The large white walls add texture to the house, keeping the garden to a minimum level.

​Star studded façade

Valle 239, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern houses
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

A flagstone wall on the side of the door is enough to represent the beauty of a small house. The composition here is perfect, letting the elegance and modernity prevail at every step. The lattice and the window in the upper block is a delightful addition to the home. It looks like the designer kept simplicity and practicality both in mind.

​Wall covered in stone

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Stone
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

The other walls of this house are of concrete, but the wall around the wooden door is of stones. The modern texture is exhibiting the sign of luxury bring an appealing charm to the entrance.


​Minimalist garden

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

What else do you look for except for some greenery outside the house? It is just the colorful textures and variety of the plants that make the entrance of the house so interesting.

​A door in vibrant colours

: Estudio Motim, Mmaverick Arquitetura Mmaverick Arquitetura Industrial style study/office
Mmaverick Arquitetura

Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura
Mmaverick Arquitetura

While the other parts of the house remain in simple gray shades, the doors are covered in yellow tone. A great choice we must say.

Ethnicity

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO YUSO Classic style houses
YUSO

YUSO
YUSO
YUSO

A little twist of color. The color here is shifted to the walls while the door remains in wooden texture

​Modern and charming

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Attention is given to all the small details in the house and that makes the entrance so inspiring. 

​Levels and shades

MR Ibiza, POCHE ARQUITETURA POCHE ARQUITETURA Modern houses
POCHE ARQUITETURA

POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA

With the varying level of the building even the colours vary and that bring the supreme charm.

​Nature’s Touch

Casa en Las Palmas, Medellín, Ver., arQing arQing Minimalist houses
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

One of the simplest ways to add elegance to the house is by adding plants around.

​Wooden Path

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

The wooden path takes us to a lush green house.

Click here, for more such ideas.

The Divine Faridabad Family Home That You Want to Have
Which of these home entries inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks