8 stunning rug designs for a home

For the rooms that are lacking that ‘wow’ factor, adding a rug may be the answer. Including a rug into a room can really change the look of a space. However to include a rug effectively we must ensure that we are using the rug effectively. Consideration must be given to proportion, colour and texture of the rug in relation to the room it is being placed in. A small rug in a large room can look will seem comical while a bright, modern rug in a traditional styled room can be overpowering and offensive. Take a look at these 10 ideas for using rugs in homes.
Rugs can be used in functional ways in interior design. One such way is to define different zones of a room. In a large, open living space, rugs differentiate the living area from the dining area. These two modern rugs clearly indicate the two living spaces in this house. The white sofa sits on a striped red and white rug. This indicates one living space. However behind this a black sofa indicates a separate space for entertaining or relaxing. This is a great way to use rugs in a design.
In the good old days, a hunter would come back from a days work with a Tiger skin to decorate their home and remind them of their conquests. This rug, however, is the ecologically sound version of traditional rugs of the 19th century.This rug can be used to create a point of focus in any room. Be brave and put this rug in the centre of all the action in your house: in front of the sofa, under a glass coffee table, or in the entrance foyer to impress guests. Wherever you place this rug, it is bound to be a conversation starter.
Popular interior design principles dictate that rugs should be placed underneath furniture. The positioning of the furniture in this room illustrates this well. The placement of the furniture and rug create a balance in the room. The rug, a traditional Turkish Ikat rug, is inspired by Ikat weaving patterns. It’s soft blue hues add a subtle texture and pattern to any room. The colours and patterns in the rug complement the walls perfectly.
This rug is certainly a work of art. This rug is inspired by the paintings of Picasso. It is crafted with chain stitched embroidery from Kashmir Modern Art Gallery. This rug has almost certainly been the impulse purchase of many a shopper. It’s first viewing creates a definite response in the viewer. However, we must always think about where we are to place the rug. When adding a colourful rug to a room, consideration must be given to the colour scheme of the space; walls, fabrics, furniture and lighting. This powerful rug would work perfectly in a modern designed house with open plan living, to allow for the energy of the design.
Adding a rug to a room can bring the different elements of the room together. This can be done with similar colours, patterns or styles. This vintage rug reflects this perfectly. The patchwork of various patterned brown hues seem to bring together the other warm brown elements; the floorboards, the stool and the fabrics in the room. These brown elements give the room an earthy grounded and homely feel. It is reminiscent of cold, rainly nights coming home taking off your shoes and walking across the soft brown rug to your bed. This rug has really added an extra element to this room.
Children were once expected to be seen and not heard. Things have changed dramatically in modern thinking, and children, and their rooms are often the centre of the household action. Their rooms are often the site of many an accident with paints, crayons and play dough. What better way to protect your carpets, and convert the room into a children’s paradise than to include this colourful rug. It is not only a functional carpet protector, but a colourful toy, giving children hours of good times.
The size of a rug is an important factor to consider. The rug should be chosen in proportion to the room. If a rug is too small it will appear strange, if it is too large, it will appear unbalanced in the room. When it comes to rugs in a living space the rule states that 3 feet is to be subtracted from the length and width of the space. This leaves the floor bare around the edges of the rug, making the room appear larger. In this open plan living room, this rule is shown clearly. The rug, being the focus point of the room, has a space around it, making the space larger, and indicating the boundary of the area.
Often when we finish decorating a room, it can appear less than what we had hoped for. Rugs can add that extra ‘zing’ that is sometimes needed for an underperforming design. Bright coloured or patterned rugs can add another layer of texture to a space where existing furniture may be a little lacking in interest. This addition to a room can bring instant impact and energy, and immediately refreshes the space. This room has a somewhat underwhelming combination of couch, lamp and cupboard. By adding the vibrant patterned green rug, this gives an instant boost to this room.
Rugs placed in front of a fireplace is a great way to make a space appear warm and cosy. A dimly lit living room, a fire lit in the fireplace and a dog or cat curled up on a shaggy rug in front of it. This is what winter means to many. But what is to become of this cosy room when the weather warms up. An alternate rug can bring a refreshing change to a room when the weather changes. A rug with a shorter pile and a patterned texture can bring a cool change to a room. This room is a great example of this. The fireplace has been cleaned and dusted to make way for the beautifully textured summer carpet. Combined with the tennis style furniture, it gives the impression of a warm summers day, mint julips and a game in the garden.
When choosing a rug for your room there are many considerations to be made: the size of the room, the colour of the walls and the style of the furniture. In large rooms such as this, a large rug is required. This large rug fits very well in this room. It’s colour and pattern brings a brightness and energy to a room that was needing it. It is also important that the colour of the rug works well with other items in the room. This rug works very well, complementing the large vase near the impressive antique table. The lines on the carpet also accentuate the size of the room. Making it appear grand and formal.
Rugs are great ways to bring a change into a room. Whatever room is lacking in energy and freshness, the inclusion of a rug has the potential to change the look completely. These are just a few ideas on how rugs can improve the look of a room. The colour, size and texture of a rug play an important factor in setting the style of a room. Consider these elements when choosing a rug to create a fantastic new interior design.
