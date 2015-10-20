8 stunning rug designs for a home

When choosing a rug for your room there are many considerations to be made: the size of the room, the colour of the walls and the style of the furniture. In large rooms such as this, a large rug is required. This large rug fits very well in this room. It’s colour and pattern brings a brightness and energy to a room that was needing it. It is also important that the colour of the rug works well with other items in the room. This rug works very well, complementing the large vase near the impressive antique table. The lines on the carpet also accentuate the size of the room. Making it appear grand and formal.

Rugs are great ways to bring a change into a room. Whatever room is lacking in energy and freshness, the inclusion of a rug has the potential to change the look completely. These are just a few ideas on how rugs can improve the look of a room. The colour, size and texture of a rug play an important factor in setting the style of a room. Consider these elements when choosing a rug to create a fantastic new interior design.

