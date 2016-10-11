A home in Howrah,Kolkata defined by bright colours

The brick finish wall, the cubic patterned tiles on the steps and the chrome railing make this staircase an epitome of style. But what really add pizzazz to this space are the colourful and passionate artworks adorning the wall tastefully. We love the arrangement which unites square, rectangular and circular frames with creative élan.

What a stunningly colourful, cheerful and fashionable home it is! Check out another tour for more ideas - A Welcoming Villa in Bangalore that Plays with Patterns.