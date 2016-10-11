A home in Howrah,Kolkata defined by bright colours

Welcome to the lively hustle and bustle of the highly industrialised Indian city of Howrah. We will explore a 3bhk apartment here today, which was rendered with innovativeness by the interior designers and decorators at Creazione Interiors. Peppy hues dominate almost every nook and cranny of this home, and make for a youthful spirit that goes well with the random touches of quirk. Uniquely patterned tiles, trendy furnishing, fun storage solutions, and exquisite pattern play are some of the highlights of this abode. So get ready for an exciting tour without delay.
This sophisticated colonial style bedroom makes us relive the days gone by, with its beautifully carved four poster bed and rich, red bedding. Dreamy drapes hang ready to be drawn when privacy is required. The vintage dressing unit makes for a charming sight, while the muted green feature wall adds zing to the room.
A bright yellow countertop joins hands with smooth and glossy cabinets with hints of blue and red for a look that spells energy and happiness in capital letters. Arty, patterned tiles on the backsplash add extra oomph here, while large glass windows ensure adequate ventilation and natural illumination.
The dining arrangement has been cosily integrated with the bright and cheerful kitchen, and it flaunts white and wooden hues for a classy feel. The plush chairs are upholstered in pretty patterned fabric, while a trio of small potted greens add a refreshing touch to the table. The shelves on the right offer simple but fun storage room, peppered with blue, red and yellow.
What a delightfully chirpy living area! A gorgeous sunny yellow sectional with earthy-hued cushions offer comfy seating, while subtly patterned blinds add elegance to the space. The cubic patterns on the floor tiles make for a uniquely quirky look with their three dimensional appeal, while the brick finish feature wall lends a delicate rustic touch here. Blue and red square-shaped detailing on the white door, vibrant artworks, and bold red accent lighting on the false ceiling complete the jazzy look here.
The floor tiles remind us of the patterns we saw in the living area, while smart fixtures make execution of culinary chores easy. There is an organised neatness in the area with shelves and cupboards hiding away all clutter.
Storage is always important for a smaller bedroom. Look at the tall cupboards which have been cleverly designed in keeping the bedroom look neat and spacious. The television set hangs on the wall, also freeing up floor space—another trick to make the room more bigger than it is. The dark walnut colour and the warmth of the wood is balanced by royal touch of violet at the top of the cupboards and the light colour of the wall.
We like how cleverly the washing area has been compartmentalised in the dining area, with the wash basin on one side and the washing machine on the other. A small storage space has also been built near the roof to keep away unnecessary things. That's what we call perfect design for a small apartment!
Green, white and wooden hues dominate the colour palette of this modern and wonderfully creative bedroom. The sleek and comfy bed lies right next to a large window decked with elegant drapes, while a cream and brown rug brighten up the floor. But the headboard is nothing short of a stunner, with its mix of glossy and upholstered panels in shades of white, wood, cream and rusty brown. Small and large patterns combine artfully on the headboard to make you feel like royalty. The layered design of the false ceiling is an added attraction too.
The brick finish wall, the cubic patterned tiles on the steps and the chrome railing make this staircase an epitome of style. But what really add pizzazz to this space are the colourful and passionate artworks adorning the wall tastefully. We love the arrangement which unites square, rectangular and circular frames with creative élan.
What a stunningly colourful, cheerful and fashionable home it is! Check out another tour for more ideas - A Welcoming Villa in Bangalore that Plays with Patterns.