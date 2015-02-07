A quick guide to feng shui

At the unseasoned and audacious age of 19, I stepped out from beneath a mountain of hoarded belongings, messy clothes and piles of unwashed dishes and into my first share house. The place was dank, filthy, disordered, and generally foul—the walls were a pastel mustard hue, old wallpaper peeling at the corners, the carpet was stained and pongy, and to top it off, the architecture had very little redeeming value. On the other hand, it was my first step into independence and I loved it. However, trying to fit ones life into a 3 by 3 metre room did pose many questions—where to put my workspace? My bed? Should I rid myself of old ornaments to make way for an indoor plant, and where could I put my beloved reading chair? The solution came in the form of a helpful Everyday Guide to Feng Shui, a parting gift from my mother that would become tremendously useful. Feng Shui (pronounced ‘fung shway’) is the 3000-year-old Chinese system of laws that are considered to govern spatial organisation and positioning relative to the flow of energy (chi).

By organising your space and achieving balance (yin and yang) between your decor and furnishings you can create an area that is harmonious and healthy. But where to start? Take a glimpse over this quick guide and ensure your space is smart, nourishing and balanced.