Delightful daybeds

Who doesn’t dream of wiling away the hours with a good book, a cup of hot tea and several moments of peace and quiet—these days with our hectic career driven lives, getting a minutes peace can often seem like a luxury and an indulgence. So when the opportunity to unwind does present itself, you had better make sure you have a space befitting rest and relaxation. Consider a daybed, not quite a chaise, a couch, or a bed—the name itself conjures up fanciful thoughts of daydreaming and sumptuous respite from the hectic world beyond, and can act as the perfect addition to a quiet corner of your domestic space.
Today’s modern daybeds offer differing styles, from traditional to contemporary including everything in between, check out the following examples for some practical, stylish and useful daybeds to compliment any decor or design.
Perfect for a child’s room, or indeed any quiet corner of the house, this cute and functional space incorporates a creative interpretation of a daybed that provides a useful space to relax, sit back and take it easy. Ideal for enjoying with your little ones, this space would work splendidly for sharing stories, reading picture books and taking naps.
Who says daybeds must exist within four walls? This exciting patterned resting place would work wonders placed outside and under a tree, on a terrace, or at the very least inside a bright, light conservatory. Let your hair down; grab a fine book and escape outdoors to catch some rays.
The most universal of all daybeds, this is what we remember from our childhood—however the traditional daybed need not remain relegated to grandma’s spare bedroom or the musty unused space saved for last minute guests, and storage for boxes of redundant belongings. Give this daybed a makeover and place it in a freshly renovated room, a quiet hideaway to escape to when the day has ended, or a freshly updated storage space that conveniently doubles as a clean classy bedroom.
For a statement piece, look no further than an art deco daybed—almost a chaise longue, not quite a single bed, this wonderful piece of furniture will provide numerous uses and afford your home a place to sit back and unwind.
For the ultimate in flexibility consider a daybed that doubles extremely well as an actual single bed—this strikingly contemporary piece of furniture has more than one use, a bed, a daybed, a sofa and additional storage space means you will be able to dress this item up to suit your every need. Forget that spare bedroom having only one single use, now you can utilise that space for reading, resting, organisation as well as guests.
This exciting daybed evokes fun, entertainment and enjoyment, if not a little out of the ordinary—get ready for some frivolity and amusing relaxation, with extensive versatility there are numerous ways you can sit back and take it easy. Consider this type of daybed if you want something moveable, easy to clean and able to be packed away; just remove the inserts, fold up and store in a cupboard.
Not quite a daybed but more of a sofabed, this ideal addition to your home will ensure you have a place to rest, relax and unwind, whilst ensuring your study-come-guest room is always prepared for the unexpected visitor. Coordinate this piece of furniture with contrasting dark toned wall, statement light fitting and small home office for a space that is funky and useful.
Do you have a strange seemingly useless alcove in your home? Is there a spot that just seems unworkable or impractical? Look no further than a daybed, perfectly sensible for those spaces that appear to be unusable, this example proves that no matter the area in your home, there is always a little spot perfect for chilling out, resting and daydreaming the hours away.