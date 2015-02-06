Delightful daybeds

Who doesn’t dream of wiling away the hours with a good book, a cup of hot tea and several moments of peace and quiet—these days with our hectic career driven lives, getting a minutes peace can often seem like a luxury and an indulgence. So when the opportunity to unwind does present itself, you had better make sure you have a space befitting rest and relaxation. Consider a daybed, not quite a chaise, a couch, or a bed—the name itself conjures up fanciful thoughts of daydreaming and sumptuous respite from the hectic world beyond, and can act as the perfect addition to a quiet corner of your domestic space.

Today’s modern daybeds offer differing styles, from traditional to contemporary including everything in between, check out the following examples for some practical, stylish and useful daybeds to compliment any decor or design.