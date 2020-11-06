Vastu and mirror: Know the Do's and Dont's

The main reason why mirrors are considered to be a powerful tool in Vastu Shastra is very simple. In Vastu, mirrors are believed to repel positive energy, suck all the negative energies and attract prosperity. Thus, placing a mirror in your home or any other place has the capability of:

Doubling up the Prosperity

Sending Positive Energies

Sucking the Negative Energies

In order to comply with the rules and regulations of mirror establishment and placement at your home, here is a quick guide on what you should do and what you must not. No, you don't need to be a designer to follow them. Continue reading to know Vastu tips and guidelines for using mirrors.