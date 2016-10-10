Ready in 45 days, prefabricated house of 700sqft has space for everything

Can you imagine your home being built in just 45 days?! If you’ve ever wondered what makes prefab homes so popular, it’s homes like this one developed by Mapout – home builders from Madrid. The successful project is likely to be showcased at the World Architects Congress in 2020 – an event that focuses on the role of urban architecture in creating contemporary homes that are aimed at sustainability and preservation of our planet.
Casa 2020, as the home is named, has been built with minimal impact on the environment with features such as energy efficiency, high quality materials and reduced construction time working in its favour. It’s the first of its kind studio home set up by the builders to test its viability. If you have doubted the merits of a prefab home, this one will help to change your mind with its ability to incorporate everything within 700 square feet.
Prefab homes can be built from steel, plastic, concrete and containers. In this ideabook, we take you through this contemporary home so you can decide whether a prefab home is for you.
The 700 square feet home is spread over two levels, with the kitchen, dining room and living room located on the ground level. The first floor has a studio with an elevated view of the surroundings. Large windows on each side of the structure invite in natural light and add a sustainable feature to the home.
The sober colour palette of the interiors, which has natural wood on the walls, adds a feel of tranquillity to the rooms with relief provided by the dull grey upholstery and soothing white wall panel. The muted shades don’t distract from the view highlighted through the large windows. In fact, the dull and earthy tones connect the indoors with the outdoors – another popular trend in modern architecture.
The garden is one of the important features of this home and has been designed with four terraces that are highlighted through views from the indoor spaces. One of the terraces is directly linked to the inner spaces through a large glass door, which seamlessly integrates the indoors and the outdoors.
In a small home, opting for an open plan is the best option as it retains the airiness of the indoor spaces. The lower floor combines a kitchen, dining area and living room that is specifically created for reading and music. The interiors don’t have much décor and instead use the lovely garden views as the highlight to create a minimalist and cosy feel.
The room on the upper floor is just right for a bed, a side table and a chair. Like the lower level, the décor is minimalist and muted with the only splash of colour coming from the green and purple upholstery on the chair. Warm wood and soothing white textures on the wall create a space that is perfect for relaxing. The view from the large window adds to the serenity, visually connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces.
This house will make you realize how simple and stylish a prefab home can be.