Ready in 45 days, prefabricated house of 700sqft has space for everything

Can you imagine your home being built in just 45 days?! If you’ve ever wondered what makes prefab homes so popular, it’s homes like this one developed by Mapout – home builders from Madrid. The successful project is likely to be showcased at the World Architects Congress in 2020 – an event that focuses on the role of urban architecture in creating contemporary homes that are aimed at sustainability and preservation of our planet.

Casa 2020, as the home is named, has been built with minimal impact on the environment with features such as energy efficiency, high quality materials and reduced construction time working in its favour. It’s the first of its kind studio home set up by the builders to test its viability. If you have doubted the merits of a prefab home, this one will help to change your mind with its ability to incorporate everything within 700 square feet.

Prefab homes can be built from steel, plastic, concrete and containers. In this ideabook, we take you through this contemporary home so you can decide whether a prefab home is for you.