Today we will take a tour of a rustic mansion in Brazil overlooking rolling hills and a beautiful countryside. The views from this mansion are nothing short of breathtaking, and the mansion itself is awe-inspiring in its own right.
This beautiful mansion is designed by Tikkanen arquitetura, architects based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Let's admire this beautiful work of art shall we?
With so much of space around and many warm days in the year, not having a pool would be a waste. As we can see, the pool is located on the higher level or the first of the house, offering an expansive view of the scenic natural surroundings. The view of the house from the pool gives us the impression that it is a rustic, country style mansion, with the typical raw stone brick walls. While the spacious patio adjoined to the house has a Mediterranean feel with its arched enclaves.The warm lighting is inviting and brings out the textured walls.
Let's take a look inside this glorious mansion shall we?
The ground floor of the mansion follows the same country style rustic theme we saw outside with the stone brick walls and earthy hues. Looking at the inside of the house, we also notice that wood is a widespread theme here, adding to the coziness of the interiors.
In between the living room and the dining area is an archway that zones these two rooms in their own place, creating a niche space for each room.
A traditional fireplace adds character to this rustic mansion and creates a cozy spot in the house to keep warm, while the wooden ceiling with its wooden beams enhance the coziness of this space. The swords hanging on the walls make this place feel like a house of nobility. Although, it might make some wonder if there are dragons lurking around that need to be fought off!
Let's take a look at the kitchen just in case!
Who doesn't love a good old country style kitchen? The rustic stone brick wall is complimented by the mellow yellow wall next to it, creating a slightly more cheerful mood in the kitchen. While the marble kitchen counter tops give this otherwise simple kitchen a sense of luxury apt for a mansion.
We mentioned earlier on that this mansion has breathtaking views, now you see what we mean. The large windows are defined and framed by arches in the stone brick walls, giving in to a panoramic view of the spectacular natural surroundings.
Wicker armchairs and a matching coffee table give this space a natural and more casual feel, encouraging one to relax and take in the views with long, deep breaths.
One of the unique things about this house is the balcony with an outdoor kitchen. The outdoor kitchen on this balcony comes equipped with a stone oven and barbecue grill, giving us the perfect excuse to spend more time outside enjoying the beautiful scenery. A small marble table top and elegant bar stools add charm to this potential party spot.
With a mansion like this, there's definitely space for a guestroom or two. The slanting wooden ceiling with its beams makes this bedroom cozy and welcoming, while the arched window looks out to a stunning landscape.
We've come to the end of our tour, and we hope that you've enjoyed it as much as we did.