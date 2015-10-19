​8 exquisite L-shaped modular kitchen designs

A kitchen nowadays is an integral part of the home. Being the centre of attraction for many, the kitchen holds a special importance in every household. For some, the kitchen is the area where most of their day passes. For this very reason, it needs to be more welcoming and highly functional so that you can satisfy the unending hunger of your family in just a few flicks. With this ideabook, homify brings you some exquisite designs that will not only inspire you, but convince you to go for a stylish modular kitchen.
An absolute inspiration in itself, this modular contemporary kitchen is totally different from the ones listed above. Designed in the perfect L-pattern, this kitchen uses an empty wall to fit in various appliances and gadgets that boost your confidence and promote you to try out new recipes to feed your family and friends. The linear patterns and geometrical shapes further deepen the effect and impart a highly elegant look to the kitchen. You cannot overlook the central cube lampshade and the small LED lamps that focus entirely on the counter top with no distractions at all.
This kitchen gets its distinct name from the bright red colour that certainly fills the air with energy and enthusiasm. The chic, feminine wallpaper loudly articulates this area as a female’s paradise. Ideal for smaller areas like city apartments, this kitchen defines the compressed version of a conventional L-shaped kitchen. It is also the perfect cooking joint for all Audrey Hepburn fans who like the smooth blend of their favourite celebrity with the dashing red and subtle white.
A perfect epitome of a country kitchen, this place displays the togetherness and closeness of a closely knit family. A smooth twist is given to the usual L-shaped pattern by replacing the edge with a sleek storage cabinet and a sink. Not just the functionality, but the soft and welcoming stance of the kitchen makes it is an absolute visual delight. Mesmerized by this particular design and would like to see more such country style kitchen ideas? Here's an ideabook you just cannot afford to miss : 5 country house kitchen ideas
This open kitchen is an extended part of the living area followed by a cozy dining space in between. Designed in a pretty L-shape, this kitchen gains its USP from the washed wooden cabinets, stone walls and the wooden fall ceiling. Each element of this kitchen, from the marble sink to the wooden island, exudes a perfectly rustic charm. Fitted with all modern appliances, this eclectic kitchen is surely a beautiful combination of traditional and modern designs.
Industrial lay-out and crisp design embodies a smart warehouse environment in this kitchen. Designed on the lines of a conventional L-shaped kitchen, this modular masterpiece is built with subtle wood and mica shades. The thoughtful use of grey and black hues for the carpet and window frames is highly intriguing and forms a perfect harmony with other elements. The highly organized industrial feel surely motivates you to cook a sumptuous meal for your family.
An exquisite modern modular kitchen that is perfectly chic and sassy. Built in a beautiful amalgamation of yellow and grey, this place redefines the kitchen from a dull working corner to an absolute happening place of the house. The brightness and spice comes from the thick, slick of vivid mustard yellow hue that envelopes the entire area in its distinct grace. Subtle interiors and up-market electrical fittings further highlight this impeccable design.
The kitchen is the heart of every home, and this message is stated loud and clear in this design which is a lively fusion of neon green and subtle brown. The light green floor tiles and sleek counter top further accentuate these beautiful colours. The focal point of this kitchen is the chimney wall that has engaging and welcoming messages perfectly scribbled in a fun-filled and bold way. With ample storage space and highly effective lighting, this design surely tops our list.
Love, warmth, care and compassion define this bright and lively kitchen which is undoubtedly a regular sight to witness in a typical Mediterranean household. A colourful wallpaper spans across the entire area, creating a peaceful unity between the walls and the floor. Designed by Studio di Architecttura Manuela Zecca, architects in Italy, this modular kitchen exemplifies an L-shaped pattern in a pure traditional sense.
These kitchen designs are based on the most popular and world renowned L-shaped pattern. The changing times have introduced more such patterns that can modify your kitchen into a highly desirable area. For more such designs, browse through the Homify website.