Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 Feng Shui tips for placing Buddha statues in your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
High-end Interior and Renovation, Interior Shapes & Designs Interior Shapes & Designs Modern living room Marble Brown
Loading admin actions …

In Indian homes, Buddha statues are used as décor accessories that add a calm element to interiors. People, who follow Feng Shui while designing their homes, also use them to bring positive energy or chi into a room. However, did you know that as per Feng Shui, you feel the full benefit from the positive energy only when you place the statue at the correct location?

In this ideabook, we’ve highlighted a few Feng Shui tips that will help you to set a Buddha statue in the right place in your home and reap the benefits from the positive energy flowing through the house.

1.In the living room

Living Room Interior Shapes & Designs Modern living room Marble Brown Living room,Sofa,Led unit,Wall design,fountain
Interior Shapes &amp; Designs

Living Room

Interior Shapes & Designs
Interior Shapes &amp; Designs
Interior Shapes & Designs

This is the room where guests are seated, so it’s good to have a serene ambiance in it. Placing a Buddha statue in the living room helps to achieve that. However, ensure that the statue faces the front door.

2.​Facing the entrance door

Wandtattoos - kreative Wandgestaltung ohne Nägel & Farbklekse, Bilderwelten Bilderwelten Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Bilderwelten

Bilderwelten
Bilderwelten
Bilderwelten

Placing a Buddha statue inside your home so that it faces the front door not only attracts positive energy or chi, but also repels negative forces that bring evil into the house. Rather than placing the Buddha idol on the floor or atop a low stool, it’s recommended that the statue is set on a table or cabinet that is at least two and a half feet high.

3.​Academic achievement

Messing und Silber Ministatuen, Uluwatu Stone Uluwatu Stone ArtworkSculptures
Uluwatu Stone

Uluwatu Stone
Uluwatu Stone
Uluwatu Stone

In your kids’ study area, placing a Buddha statue on the desk or on a wall shelf, where it can be seen when the child is working at the desk, helps to introduce an auspicious element that adds positive energy and helps to achieve academic goals.

4.​Fortune in the home office

office interior, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern study/office Furniture,Building,Plant,Table,Comfort,Wood,Houseplant,Interior design,Living room,Floor
KARU AN ARTIST

office interior

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

You can also use a small Buddha idol in your work space either at home or at the office to attract positive energy that brings success in business and prosperity. Place the statue on your desk or close to it.

5.​In the garden

Kunst- und Staudengarten, Münster, Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur Eclectic style garden
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur

Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur
Tina Brodkorb Landschaftsarchitektur

Gardens are for relaxation, and setting a Buddha statue in a corner works wonders in adding a soothing feel to the area. Depending upon whether you use the garden for meditation or relaxation, a statue of Buddha, either in the meditating or reclining pose, is ideal.

6.​Indoor meditation or yoga

Yoga Studio Decor - Zen Buddha Polystone Statue M4design ArtworkSculptures
M4design

Yoga Studio Decor—Zen Buddha Polystone Statue

M4design
M4design
M4design

A Buddha statue enhances the positive energy in a room that is dedicated to meditation or practising yoga. Keep the statue either at eye-level or higher so that you can gaze upon it when you are seated. A statue in white marble is perfect as it adds a soothing element to the area.


7.​Idol in an altar

Ein Bungalow im Grünen, Architektur und Geomantie Architektur und Geomantie Modern houses
Architektur und Geomantie

Architektur und Geomantie
Architektur und Geomantie
Architektur und Geomantie

In a Buddhist home, the statue is usually placed in the altar. When you set up the altar or prayer room, choose a place that is free from disturbance.

8.What type of Buddha?

Antique Brass Laughing Buddha Statue / Best Feng Shui Gifts M4design ArtworkSculptures
M4design

Antique Brass Laughing Buddha Statue / Best Feng Shui Gifts

M4design
M4design
M4design

Feng Shui experts believe that bigger is better when it comes to Buddha statues. If you are unsure of the type of Buddha statue to get for your home, a laughing Buddha is the safe option as it is believed to bring happiness and wealth into any home.

For more Feng Shui tips for your home, visit this ideabook.

Innovative kitchen storage ideas for Indian homes
Do you use Feng Shui for decorating your home? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks