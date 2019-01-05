8 Feng Shui tips for placing Buddha statues in your home

In Indian homes, Buddha statues are used as décor accessories that add a calm element to interiors. People, who follow Feng Shui while designing their homes, also use them to bring positive energy or chi into a room. However, did you know that as per Feng Shui, you feel the full benefit from the positive energy only when you place the statue at the correct location?
In this ideabook, we’ve highlighted a few Feng Shui tips that will help you to set a Buddha statue in the right place in your home and reap the benefits from the positive energy flowing through the house.
This is the room where guests are seated, so it’s good to have a serene ambiance in it. Placing a Buddha statue in the living room helps to achieve that. However, ensure that the statue faces the front door.
Placing a Buddha statue inside your home so that it faces the front door not only attracts positive energy or chi, but also repels negative forces that bring evil into the house. Rather than placing the Buddha idol on the floor or atop a low stool, it’s recommended that the statue is set on a table or cabinet that is at least two and a half feet high.
In your kids’ study area, placing a Buddha statue on the desk or on a wall shelf, where it can be seen when the child is working at the desk, helps to introduce an auspicious element that adds positive energy and helps to achieve academic goals.
You can also use a small Buddha idol in your work space either at home or at the office to attract positive energy that brings success in business and prosperity. Place the statue on your desk or close to it.
Gardens are for relaxation, and setting a Buddha statue in a corner works wonders in adding a soothing feel to the area. Depending upon whether you use the garden for meditation or relaxation, a statue of Buddha, either in the meditating or reclining pose, is ideal.
A Buddha statue enhances the positive energy in a room that is dedicated to meditation or practising yoga. Keep the statue either at eye-level or higher so that you can gaze upon it when you are seated. A statue in white marble is perfect as it adds a soothing element to the area.
In a Buddhist home, the statue is usually placed in the altar. When you set up the altar or prayer room, choose a place that is free from disturbance.
Feng Shui experts believe that bigger is better when it comes to Buddha statues. If you are unsure of the type of Buddha statue to get for your home, a laughing Buddha is the safe option as it is believed to bring happiness and wealth into any home.
