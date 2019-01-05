8 Feng Shui tips for placing Buddha statues in your home

In Indian homes, Buddha statues are used as décor accessories that add a calm element to interiors. People, who follow Feng Shui while designing their homes, also use them to bring positive energy or chi into a room. However, did you know that as per Feng Shui, you feel the full benefit from the positive energy only when you place the statue at the correct location?

In this ideabook, we’ve highlighted a few Feng Shui tips that will help you to set a Buddha statue in the right place in your home and reap the benefits from the positive energy flowing through the house.