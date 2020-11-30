Your browser is out-of-date.

8 important Vastu features for every Pooja space

Sunita Vellapally
homify Classic style dining room Wood Brown
As the most sacred space in your home, the pooja space merits special attention. By keeping the pooja area filled with positive energy, you ensure that the benefits are felt in the rest of the home. Vastu Shastra serves as an excellent guide for designing a pooja room perfectly so that it not only enhances the flow of positive energy, but dispels negative energy, adding harmony to your home.

In this ideabook, we’ve picked 8 essential features that will guide you while designing your pooja room.

1.​Keep it centered

In a large home, as far as possible, incorporate the pooja room in the centre of the home to allow the energies to flow equally across the different areas of the house. Even in an apartment, try to find a wall in the living room or recess in the centre of the home where the pooja space can be located.

2.​Locate the pooja room on the ground floor

If you live in a house with more than one level, design the pooja space to fit into the lower level as this increases the flow of positive energy in the house. In a duplex apartment or town house, locate the pooja space on the lowest level. However, a pooja room never be set in the basement.

3.​Placement of the lamp

Every pooja room needs a lamp. The right place to keep them as per Vastu guidelines is in the southeast or east side of the pooja space.

4.​Build a threshold

Regardless of the pooja room size, Vastu guidelines suggest fixing a threshold at the entrance of the room as this makes it difficult for insects to get into the sacred area and feast on the food that is offered to the gods.

5.​Ideal position of the idols

Place the idols in the pooja area so that they face either the east or the west. Avoid placing images or idols facing one another, especially on opposite walls as it will mean that you will have your back turned on some of the idols while praying.

6.​Pooja room doors

Good quality wood is the best material to use for pooja room doors. Vastu recommends double shutter doors for pooja rooms. East and north are the preferred locations for doors and windows in the pooja space so that they bring in the energy of the early morning sun.


7.​Colours and material

White and yellow are the most sacred and pure colours that you can use in your pooja room. Marble is the recommended material for using in a pooja space. A white marble mandir is a perfect option for a small apartment that does not have the space for a separate pooja room. For the walls, white, yellow or light blue are the best options.

​8.The ceiling

A pooja room should have a lower ceiling than the rest of the home. You can use a false ceiling to bring down the height. Additionally, a pyramid-shaped roof is considered very auspicious for a pooja room.

For some inspirational ideas on designing pooja rooms, visit this ideabook.

Some other important features

Other than selecting the ideal Vastu colours and materials, make sure that your pooja room has a proper space for keeping prayer accessories. Also, regardless of the pooja room size and dimension, Vastu suggests that the storage cabinets should be in south direction and must not be installed above the idols.

Whether it is a small or a large pooja room size, as per Vastu, it is important for every pooja space to have plenty of bells. When these bells ring, they produce vibrations and soothing sounds that are essential for maintaining a peaceful and positive ambience. You can either install them somewhere in the mandir or you can ask the professionals to design a door with bells.

Which tip did you find the most useful? Answer in the comments.


