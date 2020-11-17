8 pictures of home entrances inspired by Vastu Shastra

According to Vastu Shashtra, your home’s main entrance has a lot to do with the energies inside your house as it’s the point from where energies flow in and out. While positive energies coming into the home from the entrance door bring well-being and prosperity, negative energies have the opposite effect. Therefore, it’s important to design the main entrance correctly in order to attract positive energy for health and fortune.

In this ideabook, we’ve put together some tips that will help you design an entrance way as recommended by Vastu.