Fantastic storage solutions for small apartments

Over the course of a human life, we, as humans tend to acquire more possessions than we know what to do with. Our possessions are so numerous in some circumstances that we run out of space to put them, and they begin to invade our living spaces. It is time to declutter the home and get organised with these new storage solution ideas. These 10 storage ideas use new techniques to make full use of the space you have, and introduce more unusual storage areas. These include effectively using space in your kitchen, bedrooms and bathroom, and creating more space in under utilised areas of the home.
Storage space in the bathroom is usual minimal. Historically there was little to store in bathroom cupboards besides the soap and asprin. Today, bathroom cupboards are full of bottles of shampoos, conditioners, hair products, skin care and vitamins to name but a few. More space is always required. This bathroom has come up with a solution to this problem. In addition to the usual under basin cupboard, this bathroom has three wall mounted cupboards. This has all the storage required for a family of five. These super stylish cupboards continue the green and white theme of the bathroom, and are placed randomly of the wall to create an area of interest and focus for the bathroom.
Children’s bedrooms are often places of chaos, with toys, books and clothes competing for space on the floor, furniture and bed. The challenge is to teach children to put their toys and clothes away, but what if there is not enough storage space to put everything? This bedroom shows how to make more play space for your children and enough storage to encourage children to put their toys away. In this room there is an enormous amount of storage for all your children’s toys, books and clothes. There are cupboards above and below the beds, as well as a bookcase and seven drawers. So there is no excuse for children not to put things away. There are more clever storage ideas for children's bedrooms here.
A kitchen without a pantry can sometimes have a shortage of storage space. This can sometimes create a problem as to where to store all the food and essential kitchen items. With the use of some clever storage tools and techniques, this will no longer be a problem. One solution is the use of cupboard drawers. Often space at the back of a cupboard shelf is not fully utilised due to the difficulty in accessing it. With the inclusion of drawers that can pull out, we can access the entire cupboard. This then doubles the storage area of a single cupboard. These clever drawers are available through Aura Cocinas in Mexico.
The best way to make the most of your storage space is to find areas not recognised for their storage ability. One inventive and original storage space is the area above a doorway. In most homes the doorway is significantly lower than the height of the ceiling. This fantastic space is therefore available for storage. This room uses this space most effectively for books. This is not only a practical solution to a lack of storage, but creates a seamless continuation of the bookcase from one side of the room to the other.
When storage spaces are at a premium it pays to seek solutions in more unusual places. One such surprising storage space is the areas we usually restrict to foot traffic; hallways and foyers. In this house the owners have installed large shelves and cupboards along the walls of a hallway. With this simple addition to the house, it has opened up spaces not often noticed. It has created both additional living spaces as well as more storage space. Suddenly the hallway is a place to pause and browse the selection of books in the bookcase.
The space underneath beds is a popular place for storage. However it often looks untidy and disorganised. The Storage Bed Company in the United Kingdom has overcome this problem. They have designing a bed that has a huge area for storage under the mattress. This space allows your items to be stored neatly and safely off the floor. It combines the practicality of under bed storage with an aesthetically appealing bed.
With storage in houses at a minimum, why not combine storage with your design. In this example extra storage space has been made available with the use of vintage suitcases. These suitcases instantly attract they eye, creating a focus point of interest. They also provide fantastic storage for any items needing to be stored away. The combination of the suitcases and the drawers underneath provide a large amount of storage space in a very small area.
In large modern homes, there is often a great deal of open space. These modern spaces are usually dominated by minimal streamlined designs. This is difficult when it comes to finding storage space in such a house. One way to integrate more space is to use a functional room divider, such as the one in this room. This design acts as both storage space and a divider for the room. This fantastic design reflects the modern design of the house. Inside each cylinder is a shelf, suitable for holding anything that will fit. Dare to be different when choosing what to put on these shelves. This example illustrates this well with items such as a coffee maker, wine glasses and a plant as areas of focus on the shelves.
Often in a house, the only available storage spaces is in the rooms that seem to be the least suitable. This shouldn’t stop them being used for storage. The bathroom is not always the first place thought of for storage. In this bathroom a small area at the back has been converted into four large cupboards. This provides a huge amount of storage from a relatively small space. This is a great example of how to use storage space most effectively.
Bedrooms are often areas where there is adequate storage spaces. The use of a built in wardrobe is common. However, is it enough storage? It is not uncommon for clothes, shoes and other possessions to spill out of wardrobes, cluttering the bedroom space. This clever bedroom design introduces a refreshing alternative to the build in wardrobe. The storage space is located behind a room divider. This storage space is huge, allowing flexibility in how the items can be stored. It also allows the main section of the bedroom to remain open, light and free of clutter. See here for further details on how this house was updated.
In small apartments, there is often the issue of where to store the bicycle. With apartments having no outside space, it is necessary to store bicycles in indoors. Mikili Bicycle Furniture has come up with a fantastic solution, the Kappô bicycle shelf. This ingenious design combines a storage shelf with a place to hang your bicycle. It is not only a practical solution to your bicycle storage problem, but creates a visually attractive focus to the room, as the bicycle becomes similar to a work of art, mounted on the wall.
These are just a few ideas for any household storage issues. There are always spaces in a house that can be used creatively to store items. Whether it is your huge collection of books, an unusually small kitchen or the children's bedrooms, there are always ways to overcome storage problems. These solutions do not have to be merely functional responses, they can also work within the creative boundaries of your interior design. All it takes is a little thought and a few carefully chosen techniques.