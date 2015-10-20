Fantastic storage solutions for small apartments

In small apartments, there is often the issue of where to store the bicycle. With apartments having no outside space, it is necessary to store bicycles in indoors. Mikili Bicycle Furniture has come up with a fantastic solution, the Kappô bicycle shelf. This ingenious design combines a storage shelf with a place to hang your bicycle. It is not only a practical solution to your bicycle storage problem, but creates a visually attractive focus to the room, as the bicycle becomes similar to a work of art, mounted on the wall.

These are just a few ideas for any household storage issues. There are always spaces in a house that can be used creatively to store items. Whether it is your huge collection of books, an unusually small kitchen or the children's bedrooms, there are always ways to overcome storage problems. These solutions do not have to be merely functional responses, they can also work within the creative boundaries of your interior design. All it takes is a little thought and a few carefully chosen techniques.