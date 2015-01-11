Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Setting up a modern bathroom

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

The bathroom is one of the most important rooms in our home. Here we take a moment of relaxation, away from everyday life. Nowadays modern bathrooms include all kinds of amenities such as heated floors, towel warmers, built-in flat screen televisions and much more. In addition, many modern bathrooms are decorated in a very minimalist style, where white, black, and lots of clean lines dominate the appearance. This look is especially well suited to a bathroom because it means no frills and no clutter, two things that help toward the goal of pure relaxation.

In this ideabook, we look at how you can set up your own modern bathroom.

Bedroom decorating ideas: front wall design


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks