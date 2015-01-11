Setting up a modern bathroom

The bathroom is one of the most important rooms in our home. Here we take a moment of relaxation, away from everyday life. Nowadays modern bathrooms include all kinds of amenities such as heated floors, towel warmers, built-in flat screen televisions and much more. In addition, many modern bathrooms are decorated in a very minimalist style, where white, black, and lots of clean lines dominate the appearance. This look is especially well suited to a bathroom because it means no frills and no clutter, two things that help toward the goal of pure relaxation.

In this ideabook, we look at how you can set up your own modern bathroom.