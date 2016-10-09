A 1420 sqft Home with Excellent Solutions to Optimize the Space

The façade of the house here has been defined by the sloping ceilings. The clean volumes mark their usage with greater elegance and no complications at all. Even though it has different facades, there are no complications in external as well as internal design.

Being a one level home, it even proves to be a great option for people who don’t want a multi leveled home. The sloping roof facilitates rainwater runoff in the most practical way. And of course, it’s the right architecture with utmost diligence.