A 1420 sqft Home with Excellent Solutions to Optimize the Space

Having a home on a low budget is possible with the advancement of technologies and building materials. Today Homify brings to you an examples of architecture and ideas that have been swiftly applied to this 1420 sqft house . Go through this list and find out some splendid ideas to take your house to the next level.
The façade of the house here has been defined by the sloping ceilings. The clean volumes mark their usage with greater elegance and no complications at all. Even though it has different facades, there are no complications in external as well as internal design.
Being a one level home, it even proves to be a great option for people who don’t want a multi leveled home. The sloping roof facilitates rainwater runoff in the most practical way. And of course, it’s the right architecture with utmost diligence.
The entrance of the home has a lower ceiling than the rest of the house. Guarding and pointing the entrance, the ceiling works in an effective way. The high ceilings of the house provide enough room for ventilation to let the internal spaces cool.
In addition, the simple ends of the house give the internal and outer space utter elegance. Defined by true volume, the house has an endless charm associated with it.
This façade of the house represents the volume of the housing center where the windows and doors open into the garden. You can denote it as the intimate area of the house that satisfies all the small requirements of the household. Within a budget, the architects have decided to go for the subtle solution for a luxury and comfortable home.
Even though there is no such furniture in the house, the place is a true bliss with French doors. The lights enter via the ventilation and enlighten the whole place naturally. The fixed windows of the house increase the clarity of this dining and living space. Even the color palette here is very subtle and sober and evenly distributed.
With white colors on the wall, it’s a true contrast to the black frames of the window and doors. As for the rest, you can surely play with the color of the furniture and other decorations. Widen your imagination and go the way, you feel like.
The rooms are designed on the other side of the central social space. There are three bedrooms in this house with respective health services allocated in personal. The hallways are kept at its minimum to enjoy the place in a better way.
On the other hand, the kitchen stands in the front of the house and the same goes with the laundry area. The house has maintained practicality and privacy in each corner, letting you enjoy some good time in.
With this clear diagram, you can see how the entire space in integrated to be one. For every region there is a different color, keeping the areas highlighted in grace. The kitchen goes with orange while laundry and garage remains in gray. The heart of the place still has the gold color keeping the entrance sharp yellow.
