Balconies and patios for home entertainment

Balconies and patios can turn out to be great spaces to entertain on warm summer evenings with light furniture and attractive house plants. While wicker furniture and cane furniture are the most suitable for patios and balconies, simple folding steel chairs and tables are also equally useful. Throw in a few colorful cotton rugs and maybe a cane swing that can be used for children to play around. Try to retain the open air atmosphere of the area and avoid overcrowding it with furniture, plants or accessories.
This elegant bit of paradise in the midst of a chaotic humanity is the perfect place to soothe the family after a long day. Pretty green and yellow metal chairs can handle harshest of weather and just need a cushion to become comfortable seat in the evening. Large potted plants provide fill the airy terrace with mild perfume of night jasmine and other pretty flowers. One section of the wall has been turned into a garden patch by fencing off the area with knee length wooden enclosure.
What a delightful place to relax and enjoy! The owners have turned this open air balcony into a covered green zone with fiber sheet roof to protect the plants and enclosing the area with metal mesh on all sides. Comfortable black cushions cover the blue stone bench and are in direct contrast to pretty green plants and low wooden table. With the riot of leaves and flowers pouring out of the pots suspended from the roof the area looks like a tropical paradise. Pretty pink metal chairs designed like the insides of tropical flowers are also spread in the balcony to accommodate extra guests.
Balconies are an essential part of every Asian home. These are embellished with plants, furniture and other decorative items to make them ideal sitting areas for the family on hot evenings when it becomes stuffy inside the house. But that is not the issue in this attractive apartment with large sliding doors leading on to the spacious balcony. Comfortable sofas are excellent for relaxation after a long day at work or to enjoy an early cup of tea in the morning and enjoy cool morning breeze.
Verandas are those lovely spaces within a home that give a feel of fresh outdoors without actually stepping out of the house. This veranda and sitting area in the backyard of the house is halfway covered by a roof while the remaining section is in the open air. Wooden flooring and furniture give an earthy touch to the area painted in a cool shade of white. The tiny wooden bonsai tree on a pedestal creates a calm restful atmosphere in the veranda.
View from this lovely balcony is enough to inspire poetry in the most jaded soul. Comfortable cane chairs on terrazzo tiled floor with stone flower pots create an atmosphere for families to spend memorable evenings together. The entire balcony is covered in glass so that one side can be covered into a green house and another becomes an all weather sit-out. Watch the heavy summer rain cascading down the glass roof while enjoying hot snacks with tea.
View from this majestic balcony is worth the trek uphill to this hillside home. The arched stone walls and glassed in balcony create an aura of colonial charm. Large comfortable wicker chairs with pretty colored cushions and pristine white furnishings and large table are ideally suited for sitting for long hours watching the sun going down behind the hills.
Wooden platform that provides an unrestricted view of the open sea is the best place to lie around on lounge chairs and soak up the Mediterranean sun. Easy to reach by a wooden staircase the open balcony has an umbrella shaped sun shade to relax when the sunlight becomes fierce in the afternoons. This idyllic balcony is perfect for a holiday where all one wants to do is enjoy chilled juices and bracing sea breeze.
The stone pillars and soft cane hanging lamps inspire one to sit down and contemplate on deeper meaning of life. Sink into the colorful sofa and enjoy the greenery from the open patio or just mediate with the peaceful hum of water cascading down the wall of the pretty waterfall built on one side of the patio. Antique cart shaped table with wheels like a soapbox adds to the atmosphere sitting on an intricate handmade cotton rug.
