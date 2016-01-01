Balconies and patios for home entertainment

The stone pillars and soft cane hanging lamps inspire one to sit down and contemplate on deeper meaning of life. Sink into the colorful sofa and enjoy the greenery from the open patio or just mediate with the peaceful hum of water cascading down the wall of the pretty waterfall built on one side of the patio. Antique cart shaped table with wheels like a soapbox adds to the atmosphere sitting on an intricate handmade cotton rug.

