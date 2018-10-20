Your browser is out-of-date.

Invite Goddess Lakshmi to your home with these 7 easy steps

Ruqaiyya Hussain
Tea Lights, Designmint Designmint Interior landscaping Iron/Steel
Who does not wants Goddess Lakshmi besides them? After all, she is the Goddess of wealth and if you want to attract Lakshmi at your place, you certainly need to know a few things that please her. Lakshmi Maa or Shri is known to be very much unstable by nature. She tends to leave one place to another as soon as she finds more comfort. 

Goddess Lakshmi is called as Shri, the feminine energy of Supreme Being. She is the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity. Worshipping her is believed to attract good fortune and abundance into one's life. Shri, Goddess of Wealth Goddess Lakshmi bestows 16 types of wealth: Fame, knowledge, courage and strength, victory, good children, valour, gold, gems and other valuables, grains, happiness, intelligence, beauty, higher aim, higher thinking, morality, good health and long life.

She is highly celebrated and worshipped in Hindu households and the festive month of October can be deemed as Lakshmi's Special Month. Since, Fridays are considered to be auspicious days to worship Goddess and the three days of Navratri i.e. 4th, 5th and 6th are highly meritorious to worship the Goddess and invite wealthy energies to your life, we have bought a guide on how you should arrange and organise your home. Follow them religiously to get some good wealth coming your way.

1. Make the Entrance Special

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Decorate your entrance with flower vases, Bandhanwars, table oil lamps, artificial lights or paper door hangings right on the entry way. You should also paste Lakshmi footprints that are easily available in market. 

2. Tea Light Candles

Lights Purewood HouseholdAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel
Purewood

Lights

Purewood
Purewood
Purewood

Tea light and candles are a favorite of Goddess Lakshmi and it is believed that she is drawn to those houses that are well lit with the golden shine of tea lights.

3. Flowers and Rangolis

rangoli, Marameos Marameos ArtworkPictures & paintings
Marameos

Marameos
Marameos
Marameos

Use blossoms and marigold to beautify the entrance of your Pooja Room. Make a rangoli using blossom petals, flowers, leaves, rice and other things. Rangoli, kolam, muggu and pookalam are drawn to brighten the homes and beautify puja rooms since old times.

4. Tidy up Everything

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lakshmi Maa loves cleanliness and thus, clear out all the clutter and decorate your rooms with new bedsheets, new curtains and bright lights. 

5. Silver Idols

pooja room homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

pooja room

homify
homify
homify

Keeping silver idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha in your home is considered to be very much beneficial. It is also believed that these idols should be worshipped daily.

Where to make your Mandir? Here are some ideas.

6. Tulsi Pujan

Villa at Appa Junction, Hyderabad., Happy Homes Designers Happy Homes Designers Interior landscaping
Happy Homes Designers

Villa at Appa Junction, Hyderabad.

Happy Homes Designers
Happy Homes Designers
Happy Homes Designers

Praying to Tulsi is another way to please Goddess Lakshmi as it is a symbol of Shri. Light a lamp near Tulsi and pray to the plant. It is said that all the Gods reside in those place where a Tulsi plant is grown. use incense sticks to fill the atmosphere with vibrations. All your wishes will get fulfilled by worshipping Tulsi and immense merits will be accrued by paying obeisance to her.

7. Mercury Statues and Images

"White Without Time", Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White entrance,white,decor,lights,marble,wood,eclettic
Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer

Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer
Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer
Ernesto Fusco Interior Designer

Statues and images made by mercury are considered to be very special. By keeping a mercury Lakshmi idol in the house, you can attract the goddess to you. 

These designs and inspirations have been brought to you by our professional designers. Hope these tips will come of great help to you these Navratris. Enjoy the festival with full zeal!

Are we missing on some factors? Let us know through comments


