Invite Goddess Lakshmi to your home with these 7 easy steps

Who does not wants Goddess Lakshmi besides them? After all, she is the Goddess of wealth and if you want to attract Lakshmi at your place, you certainly need to know a few things that please her. Lakshmi Maa or Shri is known to be very much unstable by nature. She tends to leave one place to another as soon as she finds more comfort.

Goddess Lakshmi is called as Shri, the feminine energy of Supreme Being. She is the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity. Worshipping her is believed to attract good fortune and abundance into one's life. Shri, Goddess of Wealth Goddess Lakshmi bestows 16 types of wealth: Fame, knowledge, courage and strength, victory, good children, valour, gold, gems and other valuables, grains, happiness, intelligence, beauty, higher aim, higher thinking, morality, good health and long life.

She is highly celebrated and worshipped in Hindu households and the festive month of October can be deemed as Lakshmi's Special Month. Since, Fridays are considered to be auspicious days to worship Goddess and the three days of Navratri i.e. 4th, 5th and 6th are highly meritorious to worship the Goddess and invite wealthy energies to your life, we have bought a guide on how you should arrange and organise your home. Follow them religiously to get some good wealth coming your way.