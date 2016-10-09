A Modern Duplex Home from Bellary,Karnataka

Human beings have been building permanent residences for several centuries and these structures have evolved from being simple shelters against natural elements to showcases of social status and symbols of harmony. Gone are the days when homes used to be made out of simple bricks, cement and wood as in their place we see multi-level skyscrapers of steel and glass.

With growth of mankind and expansion of small families, space on this planet is also shrinking and most people are forced to live in small or mid-sized apartments that offer limited connectivity with nature. But as we have explored several such homes in the past, we shall now take you on the tour of a beautiful duplex home of Mr. Chandru designed by Hasta Architects that is replete with natural beauty on the outside and architectural class on the inside.