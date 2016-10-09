A Modern Duplex Home from Bellary,Karnataka

Human beings have been building permanent residences for several centuries and these structures have evolved from being simple shelters against natural elements to showcases of social status and symbols of harmony. Gone are the days when homes used to be made out of simple bricks, cement and wood as in their place we see multi-level skyscrapers of steel and glass.
With growth of mankind and expansion of small families, space on this planet is also shrinking and most people are forced to live in small or mid-sized apartments that offer limited connectivity with nature. But as we have explored several such homes in the past, we shall now take you on the tour of a beautiful duplex home of Mr. Chandru designed by Hasta Architects that is replete with natural beauty on the outside and architectural class on the inside.
The grounds around the house have been turned into a lovely garden with an open lawn and hidden lighting among the bushes that makes the region a magical place at night. The facade of the house from this angle is a charming site with cheerful brown windows outlined against off-white exteriors. Wide porch runs along the border of the house and is well lit with lights along the wall. Glass balustrade on the first level balcony and spacious terrace above top floor makes the lovely house a perfect abode for adults and children alike.
Dark wooden ceiling panels have been combined with ceiling lights and fan to create a trendy atmosphere in the dining area. Neutral toned floors tiled, walls and ceiling increases the visual length and breadth of the room making it ideal for mealtimes with family. The dining area is spacious enough to accommodate a neat wash basin on the corner.
Space and style form the backbone of this living room’s layout with a stylish entertainment region. The shelf and surrounding region of the entertainment unit has trendy back-lights that make this living room appear like a theater when overhead lights are switched off. Dark wood panels across the wall and a section of the roof are a perfect background for recessed lights at the back which give a glowing outline to this flashy living room.
The staircase connecting both levels is an eye-catching piece of architecture with stylish roof panel lighting up the region. Contrasting tones of dark brown wood on doors and window frames look smart against neutral toned walls across both the floors. Glass barriers on the first floor make it easy for people on the ground floor to have a clear view of anyone on top and interact with them if needed. Stylish classic chandelier on the top floor gives a trendy vibe to the entire combination of glass and wood.
Unlike the dark color palette followed in other bedrooms, the spacious guest bedroom here is all neutral tones and simple décor. Light timber bed and wardrobe with tasteful accents on its surface engulf the area with serenity A stylish twist to the storage setup in this room is the open shelf jutting out on the side of the wardrobe which is ideal for small items like books or cosmetics.
The private puja room built into a corner of the dining has a glazed glass door with traditional patterns on wood door frame. Marble tiles on the floor and roof in combination with marble pedestal for the gods makes the puja room glow when lit with trendy lighting system fixed to the ceiling.
Angles and planes flow sublimely in this spacious master bedroom of colorful diversity. Spacious and deep, floor to almost ceiling level wardrobes stand beside the bed like sentinels and maintain symphony with wood panel in the bed’s headrest area. The wall panel around the bed has been stylishly designed to include small cabinets that also function as nightstands for residents of the modern bedroom.
This is floating entertainment unit of the larger master bedroom on first floor with trendy ceiling panel in similar shade as bed, wardrobe and other cabinets in the room. The unit has a colorful frosted glass panel backdrop which enhances the dark pitch of the wooden panels and floating cabinets. Bedroom has large wardrobes built on other side of the door visible here with similar frosted glass panel background.
