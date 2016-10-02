Top 5: Vastu Tips, Dressing Room, Spiritual Living, Guest Rooms and more!

Hello and Welcome, our beloved readers! It's that time of the week again where we get to know the top 5 guides of the week. With every passing week, we are trying to bring on new varieties to our magazines and they are being applauded by our readers regularly. This week, we saw a mix of varieties being trending all over the mind of people as well as home decorators. And finally, this is a week where we found none of those regular guides on small sized homes trending on top.
We have something interesting in store for you and they all are different and polar to each other. Want to know what all guides are making this week? Here we go with our list of Top 5 ideabooks of homify for this week. Follow us!
There will hardly be a person who won't love to have a home that attracts wealth and prosperity. But is there any way to attract wealth to your home? Yes, Vastu Shastra is the answer to this question. An ancient form of protocols describing the Do's and Don'ts of Home designing. This idea book sheds light on the factors that can help you to invite wealth and money at your home. The tips are simple and they can be followed with every size of home. Go through this guide and get prepared to welcome the Lakshmi!
Guests are God and none of us would like to annoy Gods! Right? Taking this idea into our mind, this guide presents to 14 things that every guest finds annoying when they are staying at someone else's place. It can be your unkempt bathroom or a constantly nagging host, your broken doorbell or too much sophistication and presentation. And the list goes on. In case you do not want to become an element of irritation and an embarrassment later on, read this guide that explores ’Things Guests Hate When they Visit your Home’.
Amidst the daily rush and busy life, we all seek to have some peace of mind while at home. But it often happens that we end up spending our time using phones, social networking sites or watching Movies. After all, you cannot seek solace anywhere. It requires particular setting and area to sit and meditate. Spiritual living is the best way to get a calm mind and meet your inner self. And the good part is that you don't need to go somewhere else to acquire it. Learn these tips on how to get a spiritual living room or space within your home.
Be it a boy or a girl, a man or woman, we all are obsessed with grooming ourselves and we all wish to look perfect every single day. Dressing room often becomes one of the favorite corners for most of us, especially when we are planning to go out somewhere. But is it enough to have a wardrobe and a mirror to get your ensembles ready and done? No! Your bags, shoes, dresses, and blazers deserve a better place.
Get some ideas on how you can create a private dressing room in your home where you can spend hours and come out as a fashionista once ready. This guide will teach you some dressing room designs for Indian homes.
Pets are adorable. Being a pet owner means you need to work on a lot of factors to make your home pet-friendly. After all, your pet is nothing less than a family member and you will not love it if he has to sleep on the floor everyday! Providing them with a cozy and comfortable environment to live is not an option, no matter if you live in a villa or a shabby small home. Go through this guide that will show you how you can convert your home into a pet-friendly setting while using maintenance free material. Give them comfort and leverage the no maintenance feature to save your money and home. Click here to reach the guide.