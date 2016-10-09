Your browser is out-of-date.

44 Palette Ideas that you can Directly Copy

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración
Recycling is the most appropriate way for the application of furniture. And, the great option here is the industrial palette that costs very low. Simple, cheap, and understated, it allows a lot of creativity when it comes to home décor. In this article, we have 44 furniture ideas that can be done easily.

Marvelous Garden and Terrace

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

A simple yet elegant choice for terrace setting. Two sofas are placed on the roof with one center table that is spacious enough to put your essentials.

Coffee Table

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

Add a simple coffee table with a simple and clear finish. To add in the greens, two potted plants are placed on the top.

Eco-friendly Living Group

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

For an eco-friendly house, this serves the actual purpose. Also, it can be used indoors due to the subtle settings.

Walking on The Wheels

MULHACÉN mesa palets. 120x80cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

A palette coffee table that can be used anywhere in the house as it is on wheels.

Palette Couch

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

A palette couch? Truly an inspiring idea with a flower pot kept next to it.

Paint it

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

You can surely paint the palette with a color that can match the interior of the house.


Economic Regulation

ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

One of the most environmental-friendly way to offer exquisite charm to the terrace.

Comfy Seating

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets
Meubelen van pallets

Who would not be comfortable in these comfy couches? Even though it is created out of palettes, the elegance has to be maintained for sure.

Tropical Environment

homify Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

How about the wooden breeze in a tropical environment? The designers went bright and sophisticated.

Bright and Beautiful

Palettenlounge "Lulatsch" (groß), Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style

Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style
Paletten-Style

A white painted palette setting with colorful cushions on it.

Building Boards

Salas Ecológicas , Biogibson
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

Furniture directly from the building board. The uneven wooden back is acting well with the green shrubs.

Purple

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

Garden corner unit

Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk
Pallet furniture uk

The wooden palette here is decorated with purple and gray cushions.

Fine Furnitures

Mesas, Equilibra
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

Convert the palettes in fine furniture anywhere.

Bring in Some Colors

Mesas, Equilibra
Equilibra

Equilibra
Equilibra
Equilibra

Add some color to the outdoors with these colorful palettes.

Glasstop

Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer

Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer
Pallethandel Zoetermeer

Just cut the glasses in the appropriate size and there you have a table.

Vibrant Lights

Bire Bar, BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

Palettes filled with vibrant lights like white and purple.

Deck Chair

Der Sitz Ferdl, palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

Palette deck chair! A  great inspiration it is.

Dine in

I nostri lavori, asdf
asdf

asdf
asdf
asdf

Turned into a decorative furniture. A Sunday brunch is great at this colorful dinner table.

Layered Furniture

RUSELL mesa palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

Layered furniture created out of the palette, giving it a modern image altogether.

Cushioned Comfort

Projeto Remobília - Sofá de Pallets, Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato

Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato
Camila Feriato

The comfort here comes out of beautiful couch with multicolored cushions on it.

Sleeping Heaven

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

Make the bed back to the palette in a subtle way.

Lay Down

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s  surely a comfy bed to jump on.

Original Base

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

Here is the idea for an original base hanging to a rope.

Green Charm

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

Go a little further and make it more comfortable.

Nightstand

ARCE mesa cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

A pretty crawler bedside stands to make things better.

Cheapest Bedside

Palettenmöbel - Nachtschrank "Natur", starg
starg

starg
starg
starg

The cheapest bedside we can call it.

Coffee Table

Pallet Bedside Table, Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture

Pallet Bedside Table

Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture
Piggledy Pallet Furniture

A tiny coffee table that can be easily ported here and there.

Countryside Appearance

Esszimmertisch aus Industriepalette !, La maison
La maison

La maison
La maison
La maison

Why not a recycled wooden table with a countryside look.

Set a Corner

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
homify

homify
homify
homify

Find a corner to chill around with this palette furniture.

Vintage Transformation

sery, SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design

SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design
SE-RECYCLE eco design

This is a vintage transformation for vintage lovers.

Red Couch

TEIDE mesa palets. 80×68 cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

Add a glass coffee table in front of the red couch and things will be just awesome.

Inexpensive

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

Want to replace the center table without spending much? Go for this.

Trolly Box

EUCALIPTO revistero cajas fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

Make a multipurpose furniture with this trolly box

Crates

homify Industrial style study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

A room created out of palette crates.

Fitted in The Wall

Regale, Palettano
Palettano

Palettano
Palettano
Palettano

Hitting the wall with a shelf is the perfect idea.

A Cheap Replacement

VELETA estantería palets. 68cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

This is seriously an affordable option that would replace any wooden furniture out there.

Palette in the Bathroom

CEDRO estantería cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

It can be in the bathroom too with the right colors.

Garden Decoration

Chicken Bar Monchos, Paletto's Furnature
Paletto&#39;s Furnature

Paletto's Furnature
Paletto&#39;s Furnature
Paletto's Furnature

Another bright idea for garden decoration.

MARBORÉ jardinera palets. 120x80cm, 3 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

Don’t have a place for pots? Try this!

Palette Steps

GABARRÓ jardinera palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

Create the steps out of the palette.

Wall Hanging

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

A beautiful wall hanging created out of the palette.

Natural Elements

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

Bringing nature together!

Stick to the wall

The JAM Terrace, Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista

The JAM Terrace

Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista
Aida Lopez Paisajista

A better idea to check the garden wall

Someone Calls This Funky Place: Home!
Which one of these palette ideas inspired you the most?


