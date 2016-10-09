44 Palette Ideas that you can Directly Copy

Recycling is the most appropriate way for the application of furniture. And, the great option here is the industrial palette that costs very low. Simple, cheap, and understated, it allows a lot of creativity when it comes to home décor. In this article, we have 44 furniture ideas that can be done easily.
A simple yet elegant choice for terrace setting. Two sofas are placed on the roof with one center table that is spacious enough to put your essentials.
Add a simple coffee table with a simple and clear finish. To add in the greens, two potted plants are placed on the top.
For an eco-friendly house, this serves the actual purpose. Also, it can be used indoors due to the subtle settings.
A palette coffee table that can be used anywhere in the house as it is on wheels.
A palette couch? Truly an inspiring idea with a flower pot kept next to it.
You can surely paint the palette with a color that can match the interior of the house.
One of the most environmental-friendly way to offer exquisite charm to the terrace.
Who would not be comfortable in these comfy couches? Even though it is created out of palettes, the elegance has to be maintained for sure.
How about the wooden breeze in a tropical environment? The designers went bright and sophisticated.
A white painted palette setting with colorful cushions on it.
Furniture directly from the building board. The uneven wooden back is acting well with the green shrubs.
The wooden palette here is decorated with purple and gray cushions.
Add some color to the outdoors with these colorful palettes.
Just cut the glasses in the appropriate size and there you have a table.
Palettes filled with vibrant lights like white and purple.
Palette deck chair! A great inspiration it is.
Turned into a decorative furniture. A Sunday brunch is great at this colorful dinner table.
Layered furniture created out of the palette, giving it a modern image altogether.
The comfort here comes out of beautiful couch with multicolored cushions on it.
Here is the idea for an original base hanging to a rope.
A pretty crawler bedside stands to make things better.
A tiny coffee table that can be easily ported here and there.
This is a vintage transformation for vintage lovers.
Add a glass coffee table in front of the red couch and things will be just awesome.
Want to replace the center table without spending much? Go for this.
Make a multipurpose furniture with this trolly box
This is seriously an affordable option that would replace any wooden furniture out there.
It can be in the bathroom too with the right colors.
Another bright idea for garden decoration.
Don’t have a place for pots? Try this!
Create the steps out of the palette.
A beautiful wall hanging created out of the palette.
Bringing nature together!
A better idea to check the garden wall
