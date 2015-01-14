Bedroom furniture: four-poster beds

It’s nice to know that luxury interiors, once available only to the royal nobility and a small group of aristocrats, can now be enjoyed by almost anyone. Royal chandeliers, home libraries and corner Chesterfield sofas once adorned the homes of only those who stood on the top rung of the social ladder, but now these elements of the high life can be found in almost every apartment. The latest luxurious accessory is the four-poster bed.

Who among us has not dreamed of having the same luxurious bedroom as Napoleon or Marie Antoinette? A four-poster bed can not only transform an ordinary bedroom into a dwelling of refinement, elegance and luxury, but it can also fit into almost any style of interior, thanks to its flexibility and versatility.