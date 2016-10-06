In and Out Glimpse of a 4500sqft Villa in Hyderabad

Hyderabad forms one of the most modest and beautiful cities of India and the beauty does not only lies in its culture and architecture but also the way people love and prefer to live here. Still don't believe us? Today, we are going to uncover a villa from Hyderabad Appa Junction, a work of architects Happy Home Designers. The house is an epitome of beauty and modernity, complemented by traditional living. Including everything essential that a usual family requires, this villa is hardly focused on wall designs and ceiling work, which is quite a rage in Indian Home Decor industry these days. Let us take a deeper insight to the house and learn something new for it.
The facade of the house is enough to speak volumes about the project. While it is not high on vibrancy and coloring yet we found a life in this gray and the textured outlook. Metal entrance gate, grille ceilings that can be covered with sheets whenever needed are a new discovery. The house stands up to two storey and also houses large windows on both the floors.
Yes, external mandirs do exist in India and they are quite popular. Tulsi Pujan is a traditional form of Pooja which is being followed in Hyderabad, Gujarat and other states. Tulsi is considered to be the most sacred plant in Hinduism. She is also the queen of the medicinal plants that helps to purify the garden air in a wide radius, making it bacteria free. Tulasi Mayi is known to be protected, and bring health, elegance, grace and beauty to your life. This mini mandir helps to evoke spiritual vibrations in the garden.
While one part of the courtyard has been dedicated to the Pooja centre, the rest space is ideal for a family sitting, evening or morning walk, parties, small events and resting in natural space. Small shrubs and green grass looks livelier and are sure to make your healthier and fitter.
As you enter the house, you will be welcomed by this hallway cum living area of the house that includes dark and padded big sized sofas, two red comfy chairs, small table for coffee or tea and some decor. We can see small Buddha statue of gold color placed on the background wall. Another area for meditation. The walls, all over the room, are highly textured and in different shades to keep it interesting and pleasurable. Matching carpet to that of wall is lying beneath the sofa and table.
Instead of clinging the bed against the wall, like we see in 90% of Indian homes, this room shows a centrally located bed which is a break from that boredom setting. The wooden bed lies right in front of large window to get fresh air and light directly.Ceiling high wooden shelves and cabinets to store clothes, daily items, and other essential things are standing high. Do not forget to notice the brown, semi-transparent curtains that allow fractional sunlight to come and brighten the room.
While the walls and ceiling both are artistic and designer, the dining area settings have been kept ordinary and simple.Shelves storing cutlery and crockery are installed nearby. Small decor pieces can also be seen here and there on the shelves and small counter. You can use the small counter as Pooja room for your home.
A small yet solid washbasin with a simple mirror in the background completes the hand wash area of this house. We can also see a 3D tile with a sunflower over it right next to the mirror. Small things make a big difference sometimes.
Orange color never fails to impress, especially when it is on the wall or might be possible, on ceilings. For instance, here the bright orange walls are illuminating and cheerful, as they should be. Sleek white textural lines over the walls tones down the shine that otherwise could have pinched the eyes.
An unusual color for kitchen decor is Purple and it can be made usual by adding white or other complementary shades to it. The kitchen has purple cabinets and counter base but the tops and tiles are kept white so as to balance the darker shades against lighter. The pale yellow walls match up to the motif tiles, that are minute in number. Small countertop can be used as breakfast point or cutting vegetables, whatever suits the owner.
And last but definitely the best part, the entertainment corner is an impressive feature of this Villa. With two shades of different walls, one is sober and simple while other highlighting and projected outwards, we loved the concept of design here. It will definitely be a fun to sit and watch favorite movies and show here.
