Small living room tips

The living room is where we receive guests and relax at the end of the day. It can rightly be called the heart of the home, so homeowners should put a lot of effort and energy into the design of the living room. The atmosphere should be comfortable and conducive to conversation, and the design should reflect the personality of the owner as much as possible.

Unfortunately, not everyone can boast of a spacious living room, suitable for furniture of all sizes. If the central room in your apartment or home is a bit small, no reason to worry! In this ideabook, we have a few simple tips on how to stylishly and tastefully arrange a small living room.