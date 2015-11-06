Wall Art To Spruce Up Your Home

Looking to spruce up your home with minimum effort? Then head the wall art way and bring those bare walls to some limelight. From paintings to digital art, from kitsch creations to stickers, the walls will come to life with some quick makeovers, adding a new vibe to the room. The best part is that wall art is not limited to paintings as many assume. There are numerous interesting options to choose from. A plethora of choices, when it comes to decorating walls, get inspired by some stunning wall Art shared here.
Unique wall stickers are easy, beautiful and cheap. Rather than painting the walls, stickers are faster and require minimal effort. They are available in plenty of designs and formats that can add to the room's decor. Wall stickers used in living room, kitchen and baby's nursery can make them a lot more beautiful and interesting.
Contrast the subdued colors of the study with this bright eclectic wall art piece. The white wall is a perfect background for the neon colored image. It adds some much-needed color and fun to the room. Imagine the room without it and it becomes dull and boring. Simialr placements can be done in the lobby, living room or the lounge to make them more interesting.
How about mega images of the family right there in the living room? Flaunt some self-love with these supersized photographs created by Krishna-Equytech of Jodhpur. These can be customised according to size, quality, tone and hues that go perfectly with the room's decor. With professional photographers hired for every occasion from weddings and vaccations to pregnancy and first birthdays, putting up personal pictures especially is a trend catching up really fast.
Why keep travel mementos packed away? Display them with pride on the walls of the house. They may not necessarily be wall art pieces but who cares as long as they look beautiful, delightful and curious. Antique crockery plates, bespoke rugs and quirky little items from travels, can all be right there up on the wall enjoying all the attention that they deserve.
Eclectic installation pieces are good contenders for wall art. From classy and sophisticated to over the top and self-indulgent, art pieces convey a lot about the owner. This metallic installation is quirky, fun and offbeat. Great care is needed to install bigger and heavier pieces. So go ahead and make art installations the centre of conversations.
Stunning mirrors are both functional and ideal contenders for wall art. Beautiful intricate designs can uplift the mood of any bedroom, bathroom or lobby. Get rid of plain old mirrors and see a change in the room's aesthetics almost immediately. Such a fun and easy way to spruce up the room.
Why ignore the bathroom when it comes to sprucing up. Replace few plain old tiles with designer ones to redecorate the bathroom. Special stickers or decorative mirrors can make a world of difference. The bathroom need not be a dull uninteresting area but can be fun, light and artistic at the same time.