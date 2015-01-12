Lighting tips for every room in the house

A properly lit house invites you in. Lighting takes the lead in interior decoration, but often we forget about just how large of an impact it can have. By only varying the lighting, with no major changes in furniture, we can provide a room with a completely different and create a unique environment. Of course, this also means that poor lighting can be hazardous to both layout and decor. Today we take a close look at some lighting designs and proposals that we hope you will find useful when choosing artificial lighting for your home.