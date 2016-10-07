10 Pooja Places to take an Inspiration From

For an Indian family, it is important to determine the Pooja space in the first stage of home designing. Believed to bring harmony and grace in the family, it is important to have Pooja place in the right place. Even Vastu forbids messing with the Pooja place. Homify took it under consideration and tried to find out the best possible way to design your Pooja place:
This is the most practical solution we have ever come across. Just a simple dark gray wood rack and the purpose is accomplished in elegance. The mesh type open wall on the side of it is adding to the allure of the place in an ethnic way.
The arrangement here is very simple yet functional and pious. On the black counter top lies the belief of the entire household and the lifted surface gives you the chance to define the setting in a better way.
The purple cabinet surely catches our attention at the first glimpse. It is the golden stem on the purple cabinet that holds the great charm of the place. Closed cabinets here have been utilized for other storage purpose and the deities and other essentials are stored on the open shelves.
Not exactly a Pooja place, but the deities here are subtly placed to bring in the positive vibes.
The designers have gone for vibrant portraits of the deities here. Even the carpet lying below is a great choice here.
Peace of mind and purity of soul will automatically prevail in this Pooja room. All the arrangements are done after keeping in mind the essence of Indian festivals and Pooja.
The designers of the place took a leap from the conservative metallic style of deities and went for the magnificent combination of white, black, and wooden textures.
With this Pooja place in your home, you will hardly have the need to visit a worship place. There is enough space for you to sit in peace and chant the Mantras. Along with the closed Pooja space, there is even the open space full of greens all around. To maintain the ethnicity of Indian culture, the designers have come up with a lantern hanging out there.
It’s warm, bright, and beautiful! The empty wall side here has been smartly utilized with wooden racks, cabinets, and headboards. We love the twinkling lights fitted to the headboard.
A modern and elegant setting, this pooja place is fitted in the wall itself with a wooden border all around. The cabinet below the Pooja rack lets you store all the Pooja essentials in one place. To turn the warm wooden texture into a bit brighter one, white light has been incorporated in cabinets.
An uplifted floor board has been used here to bring the spirituality in. The colorful board rises all the way up the wall, giving a warm style to the entire space. It is a separate Pooja place with the right placement of the lights and other Pooja essentials. Even the outer space of this room has a different form of deities and spiritual decors. No doubt it is the best way to let spirituality reside in your house.
Click here for more such ideas.