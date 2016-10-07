Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Pooja Places to take an Inspiration From

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residence : Ranjit Avenue, TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS Modern walls & floors Textile Amber/Gold
Loading admin actions …

For an Indian family, it is important to determine the Pooja space in the first stage of home designing. Believed to bring harmony and grace in the family, it is important to have Pooja place in the right place.  Even Vastu forbids messing with the Pooja place. Homify took it under consideration and tried to find out the best possible way to design your Pooja place:

1.​Practical Solution

Jha Residence Cozy Nest Interiors Modern living room
Cozy Nest Interiors

Jha Residence

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

This is the most practical solution we have ever come across. Just a simple dark gray wood rack and the purpose is accomplished in elegance. The mesh type open wall on the side of it is adding to the allure of the place in an ethnic way.

2.​Simple and Practical

Pooja Room homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Pooja Room

homify
homify
homify

The arrangement here is very simple yet functional and pious. On the black counter top lies the belief of the entire household and the lifted surface gives you the chance to define the setting in a better way.

3.​Purple Cabinets

Subramanian Residence Cozy Nest Interiors Modern dining room
Cozy Nest Interiors

Subramanian Residence

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

The purple cabinet surely catches our attention at the first glimpse. It is the golden stem on the purple cabinet that holds the great charm of the place. Closed cabinets here have been utilized for other storage purpose and the deities and other essentials are stored on the  open shelves.

4.​Decorative

A.B.Residence Cozy Nest Interiors Modern dining room
Cozy Nest Interiors

A.B.Residence

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

Not exactly a Pooja place, but the deities here are subtly placed to bring in the positive vibes.

​5.Vibrant

Pooja Room Amar DeXign Scape Minimalist living room Textile,Picture frame,Architecture,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Wood,Rectangle,Art,Living room
Amar DeXign Scape

Pooja Room

Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape
Amar DeXign Scape

The designers have gone for vibrant portraits of the deities here. Even the carpet lying below is a great choice here.

6.​Ditching the Conventional Way

Pooja room wall with Carved Marble cladding homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Pooja room wall with Carved Marble cladding

homify
homify
homify

Peace of mind and purity of soul will automatically prevail in this Pooja room. All the arrangements are done after keeping in mind the essence of Indian festivals and Pooja. 

The designers of the place took a leap from the conservative metallic style of deities and went for the magnificent combination of white, black, and wooden textures.


7.​Chant in

pooja room Ansari Architects Modern dining room Plant,Picture frame,Property,Houseplant,Building,Flowerpot,Green,Lighting,Interior design,Yellow
Ansari Architects

pooja room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

With this Pooja place in your home, you will hardly have the need to visit a worship place. There is enough space for you to sit in peace and chant the Mantras. Along with the closed Pooja space, there is even the open space full of greens all around. To maintain the ethnicity of Indian culture, the designers have come up with a lantern hanging out there.

8.​Wooden Setting

Pooja unit design homify Asian style living room
homify

Pooja unit design

homify
homify
homify

It’s warm, bright, and beautiful! The empty wall side here has been smartly utilized with wooden racks, cabinets, and headboards. We love the twinkling lights fitted to the headboard.

9.​Modern and Elegant Residence

lobby and pooja room wall homify Modern living room
homify

lobby and pooja room wall

homify
homify
homify

A modern and elegant setting, this pooja place is fitted in the wall itself with a wooden border all around. The cabinet below the Pooja rack lets you store all the Pooja essentials in one place. To turn the warm wooden texture into a bit brighter one, white light has been incorporated in cabinets.

10.​Convert it into a meditation area

Residence : Ranjit Avenue, TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS Modern walls & floors Textile Amber/Gold Light,Orange,Amber,Lighting,Interior design,Statue,Sculpture,Wall,Line,Wood
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

Residence : Ranjit Avenue

TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

An uplifted floor board has been used here to bring the spirituality in. The colorful board rises all the way up the wall, giving a warm style to the entire space. It is a separate Pooja place with the right placement of the lights and other Pooja essentials.  Even the outer space of this room has a different form of deities and spiritual decors. No doubt it is the best way to let spirituality reside in your house.

Click here for more such ideas.

20 Dressers and Closets Ideal for Small Spaces
Which one of these pooja places inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks