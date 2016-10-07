Your browser is out-of-date.

20 Dressers and Closets Ideal for Small Spaces

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Minimalist dressing room
Having a good space for clothing storage is known for bringing good vibes to the house. Racks, compartments, drawers, and other places, everything should be in the right place. But, often we don’t have much space to arrange things in the way we want.

In this idea book, we will have many cabinets and drawer ideas that are meant for style, look, modernity, and simplicity. Get ready to go with magnificent ideas:

​1.Dressing in-situ

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

It’s a nice proposal if you want to put the dressing and bedroom in the same environment. In fact, it is more common in every household with barbarians design tricks to define the shape, colors, and textures.

2.​Dressing types

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

With shelves fo wicker baskets, hanger sight, and other types of garments, there is enough room for everything out there. A simple wall divides the vanity space and closets in the room.

​3.Plan according to small areas

Closets. Cocina y Cristales | Natura Residencial. , Avianda Kitchen Design Avianda Kitchen Design Minimalist dressing room Engineered Wood Wood effect
Avianda Kitchen Design

Avianda Kitchen Design
Avianda Kitchen Design
Avianda Kitchen Design

Always try to utilize the airspace when the room is space tight. All you have to do is think about the exact distribution around the bedroom area. This is a very good choice for small bedrooms

4.​Placard Multifunction

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A multifunctional closet with discreet designs and identical wall color will let you gain fluency in any corner of the house. Equip your studio with this sort of closet and it will help you mask standard look all around.

5.​Hyper-order

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

With a rather masculine imprint, this cabinet utilizes the space very well. Sober and dark colors, and structured cabinets are for those who like everything in proper order.

6.​Wardrobes

DEPARTAMENTO EN BOSQUE REAL, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dressing room
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Embedded closets are best to utilize the small spaces and hard to utilize corners in the house. Spaces under a staircase and hallways are good for built-in closets. Store your off-season clothes so as to save the clutter in the dressing room.


7.​Resolve in the least

homify Modern dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Today the lack of square meters is typical, especially in large urban centers where the professionals and students live. Up we show you the right solution for solving the little space issue.

8.​Invisible

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Minimalist doors are stomping today’s trends and why not, it offers a well-organized and neat appearance.  With the locked and decorative panels, they do not even have handles.

9.​Harnessing Walls

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

Look how cute these percheritos look on the wall and with different height setting , they easily let us allow the bags in proper arrangement. Even scarves and jackets get a good space with these hangings.

10.​Integrated

homify Mediterranean style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why not a closet in the living room? Paint it with the same color as that of the wall and it will look simple and brilliant.

11.​Lights and color

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

Mirrors and good light gives the space the actual elegance you can look forward to. Some lights do come with the built-in lights and the color always remains to be great.

12.​Shrink

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

Retractable coat hooks are a great example for clothe hanging and whoever thought of this solution, saved us a lot.

13.​Textures

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Give textures to your wardrobe with vinyl, stencils, and acrylics prints. The closet here is the right example for sure.

14.​Harnessing every corner

Stair Closet, La Fustería - Carpinteros La Fustería - Carpinteros Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
La Fustería—Carpinteros

La Fustería - Carpinteros
La Fustería—Carpinteros
La Fustería - Carpinteros

Every inch of this house has been designed with functionality and style. Bring in the shelves to best suit the terrain says the experts.

15.​Chic Design

dressing room, Your royal design Your royal design Eclectic style dressing room
Your royal design

Your royal design
Your royal design
Your royal design

You do not need to give up on the focal lights, glitz, and glamor when it comes to home cabinets.

16.​Total adoption

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cabinets can be made even under the most irregular dimensions and this attic proves it for sure. To maximize the space go for the drawers, hangers, and closets.

17.​Chau doors

Французский уголок в "Балтийской жемчужине", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Eclectic style dressing room
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Bring a neat and stylish wall between the bed and closets and create the sense of privacy.

18.​Accessories

Дизайн квартиры в серо-бежевых тонах с винным акцентом, Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ" Лаборатория дизайна 'КУБ' Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Лаборатория дизайна <q>КУБ</q>

Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ"
Лаборатория дизайна <q>КУБ</q>
Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ"

More coat hangers and more shelves, the idea is to utilize the place on a  whole. The idea is they are all close together.

19.​Basics and neutral

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern dressing room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Give a white and neutral paint to the closet to bring in the classic touch.

Click here, for more happening home ideas.

20.The Dream

Dresser design homify Asian style dressing room
homify

Dresser design

homify
homify
homify

Fits perfectly in corner of any room!

Which one of these closets was your favourite?


