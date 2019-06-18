Interior design: 13 cool niches to add to modern walls

Knowing how to make the most of your walls can be tough, so let us shoulder all that hard work for you and showcase some fantastic ideas that interior designers have put into place. From hallways to bedrooms and every space in between, formerly boring or standard walls have been given the designer treatment and we just know you're going to love the result, so let's take a look!
With stone backdrops and perfect spotlighting, these wall recesses have really brought an entrance hall to life. If you are looking for a fancy idea, you can choose lights which switch colors.
When you need more space but don't want to build out, these wall cavity shelves look to be a brilliant solution! The perfect solution to present all your favorite accessoires.
If you prefer a little relaxed décor, throw away the symmetry rule book and install sporadic, differently shaped and size niches!
Even smaller room divides can get in on this action, if you hollow out some shelves and they complement the back wall perfectly.
For a dramatic look, large, symmetrical niches either side of a fireplace really work! They're perfect for displaying art and collections too.
You don't have to go all out to embrace wall niches, so this small but absolutely lovely floral display is a great modest take on this trend. Way to liven up some stairs!
If a wall niche isn't quite as bold as you are, how about a variation a theme, with built out display cabinets? The lighting really makes them shine.
We love these niches that look almost hand made! Giving out a perfect Eastern vibe, they are so eye-catching and really work wit the rough wall finish.
Speaking of hand made, look at this plaster work! With shelves having been sculpted from the wall materials, the look is so organic and cohesive. Amazing!
With a window to the outside, this perspective-altering niche is all sorts of confusing but appealing! We bet the rest of the house is just as unusual too.
Sleek, practical and offering lovely dimmed lighting, this bedroom niche is everything an avid nighttime reader needs!
It's not enough to just have statement wallpaper now; these days you need contrasting papers and a niche! What a clever way to make a one off headboard!
Wall niches are the perfect spot for a color pop and we think these built-out displays really hit the nail on the head! So bright and stylish!
