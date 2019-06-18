Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Interior design: 13 cool niches to add to modern walls

press profile homify press profile homify
La ventana indiscreta, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Knowing how to make the most of your walls can be tough, so let us shoulder all that hard work for you and showcase some fantastic ideas that interior designers have put into place. From hallways to bedrooms and every space in between, formerly boring or standard walls have been given the designer treatment and we just know you're going to love the result, so let's take a look! 

1. A triptych of texture

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

With stone backdrops and perfect spotlighting, these wall recesses have really brought an entrance hall to life. If you are looking for a fancy idea, you can choose lights which switch colors. 

2. Super storage

Projeto Comercial, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Commercial spaces Clinics
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

When you need more space but don't want to build out, these wall cavity shelves look to be a brilliant solution! The perfect solution to present all your favorite accessoires.

3. A funky twist

La ventana indiscreta, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern style bedroom
ACABADOMATE

ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE

If you prefer a little relaxed décor, throw away the symmetry rule book and install sporadic, differently shaped and size niches!

4. Think outside the wall

CASA ENTREJARDINES, PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA
PLANTA BAJA ESTUDIO DE ARQUITECTURA

Even smaller room divides can get in on this action, if you hollow out some shelves and they complement the back wall perfectly.

5. Perfectly placed

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a dramatic look, large, symmetrical niches either side of a fireplace really work! They're perfect for displaying art and collections too. 

6. Small and beautiful

Kiko House, RH Casas de Campo Design RH Casas de Campo Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
RH Casas de Campo Design

Kiko House

RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design
RH Casas de Campo Design

You don't have to go all out to embrace wall niches, so this small but absolutely lovely floral display is a great modest take on this trend. Way to liven up some stairs!


7. Loud and proud

PAINEL COM NICHOS | ESTAR , Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores Modern living room
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores
Ana Levy | Arquitetura + Interiores

If a wall niche isn't quite as bold as you are, how about a variation a theme, with built out display cabinets? The lighting really makes them shine.

8. Rustic intepretation

Living Room ZERO9 Country style living room Furniture,Property,Couch,Building,Table,Picture frame,Houseplant,Plant,Wood,Interior design
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

We love these niches that look almost hand made! Giving out a perfect Eastern vibe, they are so eye-catching and really work wit the rough wall finish.

9. Straight from the craftsman

Sala de Banho Diferente, Régua Arquitetura Régua Arquitetura Rustic style bathroom
Régua Arquitetura

Régua Arquitetura
Régua Arquitetura
Régua Arquitetura

Speaking of hand made, look at this plaster work! With shelves having been sculpted from the wall materials, the look is so organic and cohesive. Amazing!

10. Making more of a feature

homify Tropical style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

With a window to the outside, this perspective-altering niche is all sorts of confusing but appealing! We bet the rest of the house is just as unusual too.

11. Bedroom cubby

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sleek, practical and offering lovely dimmed lighting, this bedroom niche is everything an avid nighttime reader needs!

12. Feature walls gone wild

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's not enough to just have statement wallpaper now; these days you need contrasting papers and a niche! What a clever way to make a one off headboard!

13. Dazzling color

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wall niches are the perfect spot for a color pop and we think these built-out displays really hit the nail on the head! So bright and stylish!

For more wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 stone wall tricks that will give your home a modern twist.

12 warm and elegant wooden cupboards from Indian homes


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks