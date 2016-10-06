What materials should be used as patio flooring and why? Here are 8 of them!

Undeniably, a manicured lawn is the best option for enjoying the outdoors, but it might not be feasible in every home. Patios are a good alternative as they require less maintenance, since one doesn’t have to worry about frequently mowing the grass to keep it looking perfect.

However, while designing a patio, significant thought needs to be given to the type of flooring that is best suited for the area to keep it looking beautiful for years. Additionally, the material needs to be permeable, offering good drainage. In this ideabook, we’ve put together some of the best flooring options to consider for patios.