300 sqft of storage place become an enviable modern apartment!

Today, we are going to present you one of the most impossible and innovative projects, that is worth appreciation. It is an amazing transformation that shows how an old warehouse can be magically transformed into a modern and small loft. Yes, it was formerly an abandoned shed, humid with a small floor area of just 300 square feets. Thanks to the architects Pietro Emilio Cubadda who is an enthusiastic restructuring master, now this house is new, safe and very much functional. The property also boasts of a 5 square meter cellar, a solution to moisture problem in the room. In short, the house was a difficult challenge but the end results are a beautiful structure that too within low-cost budget of transformation.
Here is the image how the deposit entrance appeared at the start. A common gate that was half rusted, with no formal entrance to the home for a normal and non-commercial activity. You won't believe that soon this house will become a gateway to a beautiful loft.
There were numerous interventions made to restore the condition, both in the main building as well as cellar, starting from the creation of a crawl up space to inserting disposable formworks under the floor in order to avoid the formation of moisture ski.
Given the tiny size of the room i.e. 5.2 x 5.48 x 3.8 m (length, width, height), the most logical solution to earn some extra space was creating a loft and that's what has been done! The material used for the structure? The wood.
Before the surgery, the bathroom was located on the left of a small window that can be seen the first image. But it was an uninhabitable environment. The team decided to move it to the right side of the loft in order to optimize the space.
Where there was a bathroom before, now it houses a lovely built in kitchen through the use of aerated concrete blocks of 10 cm. Despite the appearance, the style is quite modern and you can see that!
Here comes the new entrance. The space dedicated to the door has been reduced visible to a suitable and rational size. Now instead of a dark door, a gate valve has been inserted and the outline has been reconstructed carefully so that it is equal to the original facade.
And here is the inside loft finished work. The atmosphere looks incredibly friendly and the stone walls in the background are relaxing change to the shabby environment. It is made of sandstone and stone, that were used in construction in the end of the '60s, until now unjustly covered by layers of plaster.
Proceeding further to the lower level, it takes a shape into a wooden staircase leading to the loft. Here we find the sleeping area of the house. There is not much space but enough to accommodate a sofa bed in the deeper part. In this way, during day, the sofa can act as second reading area while making the space seem spacious and airy.
And this is the kitchen: The peninsula and the hob are made with basalt while the para sketches have been achieved by addressing the tones of the rest of the environment. The doors of the bases have a natural feel and the entire kitchen can be characterized by a pleasant harmony. We loved the spotlight that serves the peninsula.
Finally, here is the bathroom. Though the space is very much small, about 3 square meters but nevertheless, it has been well stocked with everything of need. The shower is very large, 90 cm x 80 cm, and transparent doors help to give a greater sense of depth to the room. The fixtures are suspended, and this helps both in cleaning that visual impact.
