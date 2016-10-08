300 sqft of storage place become an enviable modern apartment!

Today, we are going to present you one of the most impossible and innovative projects, that is worth appreciation. It is an amazing transformation that shows how an old warehouse can be magically transformed into a modern and small loft. Yes, it was formerly an abandoned shed, humid with a small floor area of just 300 square feets. Thanks to the architects Pietro Emilio Cubadda who is an enthusiastic restructuring master, now this house is new, safe and very much functional. The property also boasts of a 5 square meter cellar, a solution to moisture problem in the room. In short, the house was a difficult challenge but the end results are a beautiful structure that too within low-cost budget of transformation.