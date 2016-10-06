8 kitchens, small but full of charm

Living in an apartment has its own advantages and disadvantages, just like everything. The least advantageous fact is perhaps limited space and sometimes, the lack of outside area. The good thing is that everything can be reached on hands and feels more ordered and controlled. Living in an apartment or a flat also makes you a bit more sociable by the forced coexistence with neighbors and also gives you the possibility of a refuge content.

The kitchen in such apartments is usually reserved to a smaller space, or atleast, comes with some limited dimensions. In this idea book, we are focussing precisely on them- Small kitchens from kitchens and why they don't need to stop from being functional, practical beautiful and nutritious.