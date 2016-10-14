A Vibrant Seaside Apartment Inspiring Ideas for Mumbai Homes

This vibrant seaside home is an artistic expression of the celebration of life, with bright colours thrown around at random like confetti, spreading cheer and joy with its unpredictable design. The architects from KREAZON design studio created something completely new and original which doesn't subscribe to any particular style. The result is a fresh and interesting design which is modern and practical.
We hope you find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback at the end. Now, let's have a look at this beautiful home by the sea shall we?
The cool colours, glossy finish, bright colours and colourful lighting are the main components of this shiny happy interior. The open plan design helps to maintain the airy vibe of the seaside inside the house, while large glass windows offer an expansive view of the sea. Overall, this design illustrates a paradox where consistency meets randomness. For example, all the furniture used have the same basic design and colour scheme, showing consistency while at the same time bright colours and decorations are thrown around at random.
There's something about a monochromatic colour scheme that never fails to evoke calmness. Pictured here, we see different shades of beige covering the floor, walls, and furnishings. It is somewhat reminiscent of a sandy beach, and has a great welcoming vibe. This living room on the ground floor is very grounding indeed. Next, let's check out the surprise that is waiting for us upstairs.
Don't worry, we didn't call it a vibrant seaside home for nothing. This stairway should give you a clear hint of what's to come. Yes, bright colours and awesome lighting! Now we're on our way to really celebrating life!
The open space on the ground floor very effectively combines a variety of roles—a living room, loggia, kitchen, dining room and even the stairway. Between each of the zones, there are wide aisles which create an invisible sort of segregation between the spaces. This design helps to make the hall feel more spacious.
The interesting shapes of furniture in the kitchen impart a retro-futuristic style, with its sharp curves and colourful geometric ornaments. Adjacent to the kitchen, a sleek white dining table coordinates with the glossy finish of the interiors, while the white washed wood paneling poses a striking contrast that gives the space its seaside vibe.
This bathroom shows clear signs of continuity in design with the first floor of the house with its white walls and bright blue sink. It's a match made in design heaven! We're also very impressed with the neat layout which segregates the sink area from the rest of the bathroom with glass barriers.
This cosy attic masterbedroom blends creamy colours with bright white walls for a soothing atmosphere with a romantic vibe. The whitewashed wooden floors give this room character, while the sheer white curtains and white furnishings keep the place feeling fresh and clean. Next, let's have a look at the connected bathroom to the bedroom.
The rustic bathroom compliments the master bedroom well with its wooden beams and furnishings. A small round bathtub adds a modern touch to the bathroom with its organic shape while enhancing the natural feel.
For more inspiration, have a look at bathroom designs here on homify.
This small bedroom makes the most out of what it has with its simple design. It follows the KISS rule—keep it simple and sweet. The design employs very few colours, furnishings, and decorations as you might notice. A small triangular shaped window at the head of the bed gives this room its unique personality.
Finally, we end this tour with the lovely terrace. The spacious terrace has a swimming pool, a beautifully manicured garden, sun loungers, and a fantastic view of the sea. Glass fencing makes it possible to see the sea through the clear glass, while big trees outside the property offer shade and some privacy.
We hope you've enjoyed the tour of this home as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 12 practical essentials of every Indian kitchen.