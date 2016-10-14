A Vibrant Seaside Apartment Inspiring Ideas for Mumbai Homes

This vibrant seaside home is an artistic expression of the celebration of life, with bright colours thrown around at random like confetti, spreading cheer and joy with its unpredictable design. The architects from KREAZON design studio created something completely new and original which doesn't subscribe to any particular style. The result is a fresh and interesting design which is modern and practical.

We hope you find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback at the end. Now, let's have a look at this beautiful home by the sea shall we?