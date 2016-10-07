Gorgeous villa of Modern Architecture in Bangalore

In a city filled with towering apartment buildings in every neighborhood and every inch of open land selling at a stiff premium, it is tough to find a large piece of land for building a single family home in a serene locality. At the heart of this beautiful abode is modern architecture juxtaposed with charming unpretentious traditional designs and patterns. Designer Mallika Seth has given a stylist twist to this villa located in the picturesque gated community of Ferns Paradise in Bangalore with decorative doors and walls. We invite you to come with us on a grand tour of this house and explore its architectural beauty and designer decor.
Every part of this home has been given a modern touch without losing track of traditional trappings like the wide veranda with a rustic bench for people to wait until the door is opened. The clean façade of the duplex home has a beautiful landscaped lawn and stone paved shrub lined walkway that gives the home a warm and welcoming look. A lovely lotus pond created on the garden’s edge provides a pleasing view to people seated in the lawn and also on the veranda.
“Glowing with positive energy” is the first thought that enters our mind on walking into this living room. Every piece of furniture and decor in this room has been selected with a keen sense of style displaying an area that is lavish yet clean and glowing with warmth. We see how there is symmetry of design from the floating shelf below entertainment unit to the decorative glass panel and decorative chandelier creating a sense of harmony and stability within this eclectic living room.
The rich texture of natural wood is visible throughout the house from furniture to décor and also on the ceiling panel. Combination of lighting arrangements with false ceiling panel and chandelier retains brightness in the room even though the region is dominated by dark curtains.
Availability of wide space for the kitchen has helped the designer to create a lavish kitchen with neutral tones that is in symmetry with color tones of other areas of the house. Modular cabinets in neutral tones and wide windows maintain natural brightness in the modern kitchen. All rooms of the house have a trendy clock on the wall like the one visible here and in the dining area.
When space is available for a separate dressing room then why store clothes in wardrobes in the bedroom? A spacious dressing room with combination of floor to roof level wardrobes, shelves and cabinets acts as a one stop shop for all essential outdoor clothing. Daily wear can stored in the slim bedroom wardrobe along with other essentials while this dressing room with large mirrors is ideal for bigger plans.
Every large family needs a private space to relax and spend quality time together without worrying about crushing cushions or leaving fingerprints on the furniture. A formal living room is perfect for guests as children can be kept away from it with a lure of a more relaxing setup like this family living room. Traditional dark toned furniture with furnishings in similar color palette as walls and floor makes the region appear warm and cheerful.
The simplistic decor in this minimalist bedroom is a lovely amalgamation of soothing green, off white and warm brown tones with bed-cover and cushions following lighter color palette. The wide wooden bed has a box design with pull-out drawers for storage of winter rugs and trendy little nightstands attached to the wall.
A compact and serene puja room with etched doors and marble altar create an atmosphere of tranquil harmony. The inner soul feels immediately uplifted at the minimalist layout of pictures, ambient lighting and silver utensils laid before the gods.
Though the bedroom follows the same color palette as the rest of the house blending brown and off-white tones, it has an artistic touch in the form of embroidered window blind and carved doors of wardrobes. The tufted off-white headboard makes an appealing contrast against teak panel that extends halfway up the wall and gives vibrancy to the otherwise serene room.
Pretty patterned tiles placed strategically around the bathroom give a luxurious finish to the modern bathroom with combination of modern fittings. The long mirror above marble counter enhances the brightness of pendulum style lamp before to give an illusion of spaciousness.
Want to view another striking house like this, then do visit this Modern Courtyard House in Delhi with Amazing Furnishing