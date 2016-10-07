13 Houses with Gorgeous Front Entry Paths

The entry path to this cosy house is lined with stones and wooden panels, while luxuriant plants, bushes and shrubs come together for a tropical ambiance. The overall look is serene, welcoming and nature-friendly.

Hope you are now all set to wow your guests with an entry path that stuns them before they start admiring your interiors. For more ideas, check out another story - Imaginative and Inspiring Homes from all over the world.