13 Houses with Gorgeous Front Entry Paths

A gorgeous entry path can make even the simplest of houses seem glamorous. And it makes a lasting impression on visitors even before they ring the doorbell. So here we bring you 13 contemporary abodes with entry paths rendered in different materials and various creative designs. While some are dazzling with innovatively placed lights, others wow with their simple elegance. While some look futuristic and truly unique, others appeal with stylish minimalism. Read on to know more about each of them.
Neat and slim wooden planks have been joined together to create steps through the lush and beautifully pruned garden of this house. The wooden structure of the porch and the windows pair with the steps to create a calm, Zen-like feel.
The gently curving path leading to the opulent home here is decked with arty swirls and circles, while soothing ground lights show the way. Verdant lawns and pretty palms flank the path for a luxurious look.
Sleek and rectangular concrete slabs edged with modest flowering shrubs lead you to this mansion, which flaunts love for geometrical lines and shapes generously. Palms and well-maintained hedges complete the grand look of the lofty building.
When you have to cross a serene and brilliantly illuminated water body to reach a stylishly rendered home, the experience is simply magnificent. Sleek and large wooden steps have been positioned above the reflecting pool in such a manner, that it all seems dreamy. The credit for the picture goes to the photographers at Oscar Hernandez – Fotografia de Arquitectura.
Stylish and extremely slim steps make for the entry path of this fabulous glass and concrete home. But what steal the show are the edgy lights that enhance the subtle contours of the steps.
Stylishly spaced ground lights add pizzazz to the grey patio and the simple but striking stairway. The contrast between the vertical striped detailing of the lower portion of the house and the smooth upper portion makes for a uniquely stylish statement too.
The beautiful white steps flanked by lush vegetation on either side have sleek spaces underneath to conceal bright lights. The effect is magical, along with the soothing glows created by the other artfully concealed lights in the garden.
The futuristic entry path of this ultramodern abode has been craftily lighted with blue and purple LED lights for a youthful and fun appeal. The lights add panache to the minimalistic and trendy lines of the facade.
The quirky projections and angles of this trendy grey, white and wooden house have been duly complemented by the stylish grey slabs paving the entry pathway. Narrow strips of light adorn the left side of each step, ensuring a unique appearance.
This ultramodern residence boasts of a stylish staircase built on a sloping piece of land, which makes for exquisite appeal. Wooden slats and pebbles line the patio for organic charm, while lush green bushes soften the austere lines of the building.
Large and white overlapping steps work wonderfully with the greens to create a stylish path for reaching this home. The solid wooden door and the sleek grey steel shade make sure that the entrance brims with personality.
Sleek concrete slabs have been set in a quirky manner along the verdant and manicured lawn to lead you to this luxurious abode. Ground lights, palms and pretty hedges add to the charm, while long concrete slabs interspersed with grass take you to the garage.
The entry path to this cosy house is lined with stones and wooden panels, while luxuriant plants, bushes and shrubs come together for a tropical ambiance. The overall look is serene, welcoming and nature-friendly.
