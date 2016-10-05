House with timeless character

Set in a beautiful green belt in Yangpyeong, near a stream that connects the South Han River with the North Han River, this house designed by South Korean Architects Coone House draws attention because of its modern box-like structure. Like European style country houses that have an everlasting charm, over the years, the architectural style of this one might become the norm rather than the exception with its functional and aesthetic design giving it a timeless quality.

Today, we take you on a tour of this lovely home that was completed at a cost of 300 million won.