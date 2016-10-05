House with timeless character

Set in a beautiful green belt in Yangpyeong, near a stream that connects the South Han River with the North Han River, this house designed by South Korean Architects Coone House draws attention because of its modern box-like structure. Like European style country houses that have an everlasting charm, over the years, the architectural style of this one might become the norm rather than the exception with its functional and aesthetic design giving it a timeless quality.
Today, we take you on a tour of this lovely home that was completed at a cost of 300 million won.
The house has the private spaces enclosed in 44.26 square meters and a porch that is 11.90 square meters. The exterior uses light-toned wood frames, luxurious ceramic sidings and panels with the straight lines and muted colours that complement the modern style. Projections at different angles from the box-like shell add a unique look to the exterior.
The ground floor layout covers 28.77 square meters and includes the main living area, dining room and kitchen. A large warehouse is incorporated at the back – a convenient feature for the rural lifestyle. The spatial arrangement provides airiness in the common areas, while the stairs leading to the upper floor are placed in the centre of the layout to separate the living spaces from the study and bedroom located on the ground floor.
Spread over 14.58 square meters, the first floor has a bedroom, a den and a family room in addition to a large covered balcony. The design of the house keeps this floor private, with relaxation and conversation spaces that can be enjoyed by family members when visitors are on the ground floor.
The structure and design ensure ample natural light in the rooms, keeping the interiors bright. The design is minimalist with clean lines and chic décor chosen in favour of cluttering up the rooms with too many techniques or elements. The corridor that connects the living room to the rest of the private spaces on the ground floor knits together the lower level into a single cohesive unit.
In order to keep the lower floor bright and airy an open kitchen has been planned. The U-shaped layout provides ample storage and work space. Natural light is brought in through the wide picture window in the dining space as well as windows over the kitchen sink. The open counter near the dining area is built the same height as the dining table so that it can provide additional seating for guests.
While the ground floor has a minimalist theme, the first floor, which has the private family spaces, is cosier with the yellow glow from the lampshades as well as wooden flooring adding warmth to the area.
The highlight of the upper floor is the spectacular view of the surrounding scenery from the windows. The view can also be enjoyed from the wide open balcony leading off the family room. The design ensures that natural light is invited into every room on the upper level and to present gorgeous views out of every window on this floor. For added convenience, a kitchenette with basic equipment is incorporated into the family area so that snacks and beverages can be accessed without having to go downstairs.
The balcony on the upper floor is designed to be secure and cosy, with safety railings and the covered roof making it an ideal place for the family to relax in the outdoors, whether it’s sunny or rainy.
The master bedroom is designed to present a calm and bright space. The décor is simple, with warmth and cosiness infused by the wooden flooring laminates as well as the recessed lighting.
