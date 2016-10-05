The Perfect Flat in 750 sqft

We already have got the opportunity to see and visit several masterpiece creations by the architects of Ferlazzo Natoli and we always found ourselves looking at smart, attentive and modern solutions to the design and overall ambience of the residence. Today, the apartment we are going to discuss is no more exception. It is sophisticated and shows that every angle of this house is a result of careful and rich designing. The house has been built within an area of 750 square meters but looks a lore more than this, all thanks to various precautions. Let us see what it actually is!
The kitchen of this house develops longitudinally and it is not one of those regular built-in dining table kind of kitchen! With the passage of time, the conception of living rooms has changed to become more fluid and thus, in most of the cases we find kitchen opening into a unique environment that includes areas like Living Room, Dining Room or others. In this case, the open plan is not included in the kitchen and thus, helps you to isolate and hide the clutter as well as smell ejected while preparing meals every day, even when your guests are there.
The dining room has been located in between the kitchen and the entrance. A nice contrast has been set up between the back wall of the back wall through chalkboard effect and the table, where it comes out to be white like the other walls of the space. The retro table represents a pleasant element, giving a personal touch to the entire area. The chairs, on the other hand, have a modern design. Beautiful door sliding frosted glass on the outer track!
The living area forms an important corner and here, it is quite modern from the disruptive point of view. It is organized aptly in an open space that plays on white-black or anthracite contrast. The flood has an elegant shade of gray and the sofa recalled the dark wall on the side of the dining area. While the rest, walls and wall bookcase, are totally white. The spherical pendant light is a perfect choice: simple, elegant and very bright!
In the area, that has been dedicated to dining, there are several details to not. Not only the background wall has a special color and texture, but at the top, adjacent to the black walls, s shelf has been inserted to place plants. This allows to create an incredible dynamism to the area.
Finally here is the bathroom. Here too we find elegant shades of gray, but much lighter than the living area.The furnishings are modern, highly geometric and neat, clean lines.
Let us know look at the floor plan to be able to make an idea and estimate for the rest of the spaces. In addition to the living area, there is also a master bedroom with wardrobe, bathroom and a double bathroom with closet inside. In a small 750 square feet space, isn't this apartment a pretty good organization?
Get more ideas for small house design from this guide.