How to Design a Perfect Pooja Space Using Vastu Shastra(8 Easy Rules)

A pooja room is a place of worship. It should be clean and well-designed so that it creates an ambiance that is serene but also filled with positive energy. While a pooja space is present in almost every Indian home, have you ever wondered why some give out a good vibe as soon as you enter, while others don’t? The difference might be due to Vastu Shastra as the ancient system of Indian architecture prescribes dos and don’ts for designing a perfect pooja room.
Ideally, a pooja room door should have two narrow shutters instead of a single door. The reason for this is that the door is kept open outwards during pooja, and the double door design occupies less space and is less of an obstruction.
If you are building a house, incorporate a pooja room in the north east corner, as this is the best location for it according to Vastu. A room in the North or East is also suitable as this is where the gentle early morning sun comes into the home and adds a soothing feel to the meditation space. However, the idols or images must always be placed facing either the east or the west.
Pooja idols and images are considered sacred, so they should not be placed directly on the floor. Fix a shelf on a wall for displaying them or arrange them on a table. Bear in mind that a pooja room has to be cleaned every day, so keeping the floor space clear makes the task easier.
While displaying idols and images, don’t place them on opposite walls so that they face each other. There is a logical explanation for this. When you pray, you should not have your back turned to the idols.
If you’ve noticed in temples, the ceiling over the idol is much lower than that in the outer area. In your apartment or home, you can create a similar effect by designing a false ceiling for your pooja room. This retains the positive energy in a smaller space, creating a cosy and soothing space for meditation.
While arranging your idols, maintain at least an inch from the wall behind it. This allows positive energy to flow freely through the room and helps to create the right ambiance for prayer.
Since food is offered to the gods during pooja, the room can attract insects. Designing the room with a threshold helps to prevent ants and other crawling insects from entering the room and contaminating the offering.
Since the room has to have a tranquil setting that encourages concentration, using pastel colours is recommended. White, light blue and pastel yellow are the best choices as they reflect the sun’s rays to make the room brighter. Using a bold shade can make the area too bright and distracting.
