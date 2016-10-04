Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to Design a Perfect Pooja Space Using Vastu Shastra(8 Easy Rules)

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

A pooja room is a place of worship. It should be clean and well-designed so that it creates an ambiance that is serene but also filled with positive energy. While a pooja space is present in almost every Indian home, have you ever wondered why some give out a good vibe as soon as you enter, while others don’t? The difference might be due to Vastu Shastra as the ancient system of Indian architecture prescribes dos and don’ts for designing a perfect pooja room. 

We’ve put together this ideabook to introduce you to some of these tips.

1.Double door

pooja room Ansari Architects Modern dining room Plant,Picture frame,Property,Houseplant,Building,Flowerpot,Green,Lighting,Interior design,Yellow
Ansari Architects

pooja room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Ideally, a pooja room door should have two narrow shutters instead of a single door.  The reason for this is that the door is kept open outwards during pooja, and the double door design occupies less space and is less of an obstruction.

​2.Directional forces

the internal walls of the pooja room homify Modern walls & floors
homify

the internal walls of the pooja room

homify
homify
homify

If you are building a house, incorporate a pooja room in the north east corner, as this is the best location for it according to Vastu. A room in the North or East is also suitable as this is where the gentle early morning sun comes into the home and adds a soothing feel to the meditation space. However, the idols or images must always be placed facing either the east or the west.

3.​Elevated idols

http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya) HouseholdHomewares pooja mandir
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx

Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

Pooja idols and images are considered sacred, so they should not be placed directly on the floor. Fix a shelf on a wall for displaying them or arrange them on a table. Bear in mind that a pooja room has to be cleaned every day, so keeping the floor space clear makes the task easier.

4.​Idols shouldn’t face each other

S RESIDENCE , DESIGNER GALAXY DESIGNER GALAXY Modern living room
DESIGNER GALAXY

S RESIDENCE

DESIGNER GALAXY
DESIGNER GALAXY
DESIGNER GALAXY

While displaying idols and images, don’t place them on opposite walls so that they face each other. There is a logical explanation for this. When you pray, you should not have your back turned to the idols.

5.​A lower ceiling

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you’ve noticed in temples, the ceiling over the idol is much lower than that in the outer area. In your apartment or home, you can create a similar effect by designing a false ceiling for your pooja room. This retains the positive energy in a smaller space, creating a cosy and soothing space for meditation.

6.​Distance from the wall

Puja Room QBIX DESIGNS BedroomAccessories & decoration
QBIX DESIGNS

Puja Room

QBIX DESIGNS
QBIX DESIGNS
QBIX DESIGNS

While arranging your idols, maintain at least an inch from the wall behind it. This allows positive energy to flow freely through the room and helps to create the right ambiance for prayer.


​7.Threshold

lobby and pooja room wall homify Modern living room
homify

lobby and pooja room wall

homify
homify
homify

Since food is offered to the gods during pooja, the room can attract insects. Designing the room with a threshold helps to prevent ants and other crawling insects from entering the room and contaminating the offering.

8.​The best colours

http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya) HouseholdHomewares pooja mandir
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

http://www.drashtikon.com/General/Inquiry.aspx

Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)
Drashtikon Designer Consultant (kamal maniya)

Since the room has to have a tranquil setting that encourages concentration, using pastel colours is recommended. White, light blue and pastel yellow are the best choices as they reflect the sun’s rays to make the room brighter. Using a bold shade can make the area too bright and distracting.

For some interesting ideas on pooja room designs, visit this ideabook.

7 Ideas You Can Copy From a Great House
Do you have any tips to share about Vastu Shastra for pooja rooms? Comment to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks