A modern but simple house from Bellary, Karnataka

A home symbolises a safe haven for those who reside in it. It is also a reflection of their personalities and their lifestyles. The residence of Mr. Subhash, tastefully done by Hasta Architects, a group of expert architects based out of Bellary, tells a story of the way in which the residents of the home like to lead their lives in a modern yet tranquil environment.

The design and the materials used in the making of the house extensively reflect the innovative quotient of the architects as well as the inclination of the owners towards the new and the untouched, thereby making the house a masterpiece in its true sense.