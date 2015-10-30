Almost all of mankind's ingenious inventions have been inspired by nature. Throughout time, nature has been our greatest teacher and inspiration. In interior design, nature is also a highly respected guru as nature is the best designer of all. We only need to look around us to see the awe-inspiring designs and creations that nature is. Hence, this idea guide is dedicated to nature and nature lovers.

Featured here are various nature inspired designs for the home such as a children's bedroom with a natural theme, animal inspired wall decor, natural dressing shelf, and nature inspired bedroom and living room. We hope you will find something that calls out to you here. Let's browse through these nature inspired designs shall we?