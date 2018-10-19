8 ceiling designs you can’t stop appreciating

Ceilings are often overlooked while designing the home. The mere reason behind this is believing the myth that ceilings don’t play an important part in the home décor. Even though some of the homeowners give equal importance to this home décor essential, the majority still remains unaware of it. To show you how ceiling can add the missing charm in a house, Homify presents some perfect examples:
It's beautiful, appealing, and even an affordable choice of home décor. The best part of this home design is it can be incorporated into any house and any sort of ceiling, without much trouble and time. The varying shapes and sizes are going to be your family’s delight and you can surely separate the kid’s room from the elder’s with a fun choice. So, if you are bored of the ordinary ceiling, go for the false ones and a get a happy home.
It is again the wood finish, but in a modern way. The designers have incorporated the traditional wood finish while creating the ceiling. Vintage really mixes well with this modern home design.
Just like the contrasting accents, even the colorful glasses impart equal cheers to the room. The impact is so powerful that you will really don’t need any artificial light décor. A fabulous aura will be delivered to the entire house. Try your favorite shades and colors to bring in incredible effects.
The roots of cathedral ceiling lie long way back, yet the vintage style is so popular that it will always be on the top charts. Being popular for the rustic and country style of home décor, it gives a wooden charisma to the entire space. One of the reasons behind the unending charm of the cathedral ceiling is the sense of space and unseen curiosity. Embellish the ceiling with pastel shades, painting, and LED lamps and to complete the Roman Gothic effect go for muted wall colors.
Call it the barn style, this one is always a great example of wooden ceiling. Woods have always created a special space in the interior as well as exterior décor. Here you have one of the subtle examples of barn style ceiling. Although, it is highly inexpensive you will need proper attention and care for fixing the wooden patterns. Try going for simple wooden decors or add volume to the house with heavy embellishments.
Adding contrasting colors in a room is the easiest trick to bring some allure in house interior. And, when this variation is made in the ceiling, the results are unrivaled. In a room full of muted colors, a colorful ceiling can do magic. The entire place can be turned into a bright, cheerful, and fresh paradise. Try going for colors that offer a contrast to the interior still being subtle and fresh. Even the ceiling drapes can accomplish the purpose very well, just go for the sharp tones to bring the maximum effect.
No matter what sort of ceiling your house has, there is always a chance for highlighting the ceiling with lights. Concealed LED lamps, backlit patterns, and single rotating chandeliers are the USP of such quick decoration tweaks. Look at the ceiling and you will understand what we want to say.