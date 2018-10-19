Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ceiling designs you can’t stop appreciating

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residence Sangeeta, Kumar Consultants Kumar Consultants Asian style living room
Ceilings are often overlooked while designing the  home. The mere reason behind this is believing the myth that ceilings don’t play an important part in the home décor. Even though some of the homeowners give equal importance to this home décor essential, the majority still remains unaware of it.  To show you how ceiling can add the missing charm in a house, Homify presents some perfect examples:

1.​False Ceiling

It's beautiful, appealing, and even an affordable choice of home décor. The best part of this home design is it can be incorporated into any house and any sort of ceiling, without much trouble and time. The varying shapes and sizes are going to be your family’s delight and you can surely separate the kid’s room from the elder’s with a fun choice. So, if you are bored of the ordinary ceiling, go for the false ones and a get a happy home.

​2.Wood Finish

U:BA house, Comoglio Architetti Comoglio Architetti Living room
It is again the wood finish, but in a modern way. The designers have incorporated the traditional wood finish while creating the ceiling. Vintage really mixes well with this modern home design.

​3.Colorful Glass Ceiling

Skylights, Glasstec Glasstec ArtworkOther artistic objects
Just like the contrasting accents, even the colorful glasses impart equal cheers to the room. The impact is so powerful that you will really don’t need any artificial light décor. A fabulous aura will be delivered to the entire house. Try your favorite shades and colors to bring in incredible effects.

​4.Cathedral Ceiling

Residence Sangeeta Kumar Consultants Asian style living room
The roots of cathedral ceiling lie long way back, yet the vintage style is so popular that it will always be on the top charts. Being popular for the rustic and country style of home décor, it gives a wooden charisma to the entire space. One of the reasons behind the unending charm of the cathedral ceiling is the sense of space and unseen curiosity. Embellish the ceiling with pastel shades, painting, and LED lamps and to complete the Roman Gothic effect go for muted wall colors.

5.​Subtle Wooden Details

La Croisee, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style bedroom
Call it the barn style, this one is always a great example of wooden ceiling. Woods have always created a special space in the interior as well as exterior décor. Here you have one of the subtle examples of barn style ceiling. Although, it is highly inexpensive you will need proper attention and care for fixing the wooden patterns. Try going for simple wooden decors or add volume to the house with heavy embellishments.

6.​The Contrasting One

Восточные Сказки, Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio Asian style bedroom
Adding contrasting colors in a room is the easiest trick to bring some allure in house interior. And, when this variation is made in the ceiling, the results are unrivaled. In a room full of muted colors, a colorful ceiling can do magic. The entire place can be turned into a bright, cheerful, and fresh paradise. Try going for colors that offer a contrast to the interior still being subtle and fresh. Even the ceiling drapes can accomplish the purpose very well, just go for the sharp tones to bring the maximum effect.


​7.Colorful LED Lamps

Ceiling of the cruiseship P&O Arcadia Jo Downs Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
No matter what sort of ceiling your house has, there is always a chance for highlighting the ceiling with lights. Concealed LED lamps, backlit patterns, and single rotating chandeliers are the USP of such quick decoration tweaks.  Look at the ceiling and you will understand what we want to say.

8.​Crossbeam Décor

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style living room
A sophisticated choice of ceiling creation, we must say. The pitched griders of the house embraces a sky-blue coated ceiling. The lounge chairs and decors are acting as the absolute fusion for the whole interior.

Which one of these ceiling designs inspired you the most?


